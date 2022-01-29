Online Dating Services Market: Segmentation by type (casual, socialize, and marriage), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and revenue (advertising and subscription)--Forecast till 2024|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global online dating services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global consumer discretionary market.

Online Dating Services Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of online dating services is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The online dating services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the online dating services market, including some of the vendors such as Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, The Meet Group Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online dating services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Coffee Meets Bagel - Offers online dating services and uses a smart algorithm to provide quality matches curated for users

Offers online dating services such as Asian dating, black dating, Christian dating, senior dating, free dating, Hispanic dating, and local dating. EliteMate.com LLC. - Offers online dating services for single men and women with instant access to exclusive features like full searching, instant messaging, private email, live chat rooms, video profiles, personality matching.

Geographical Highlights

The online dating services market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for online dating services in North America. This region's market growth will be slower than that of Europe, Asia, and South America.

The market is heavily influenced by the huge popularity of online dating services in North America. According to the youngsters, the most trusted option for finding a companion is online dating services. People in the region are more open to random encounters, which has resulted in high demand for online dating services. Due to increased smartphone and internet usage in the region, as well as the concept of casual meetings, the use of online dating applications is growing in the region and people are expressing satisfaction with their online dating encounters. Furthermore, the market's expansion is fueled by the region's high smartphone and Internet adoption rates.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan are the key market for online dating services in North America, owing to the increasing smartphone and internet penetration in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Online Dating Services Key Market Drivers:

Low hassle in order to find a partner

Traditional dating services, such as speed dating, are gaining popularity on the internet platform. People can look for dates on their smartphones without meeting them in person. People used to spend a lot of time trying to impress others before online dating became popular. Now people can quickly make new friends thanks to the availability of online dating. People might get to know someone before attempting to impress them. If successful, online dating raises a person's confidence and improves their social life.

Online Dating Services Key Market Trends:

The increasing number of users subscribing

The majority of online dating sites operate on a freemium model, which allows users to register for free and use the service until they decide to pay for the additional perks of the subscription model. With an increasing percentage of users' choice for the subscription model, businesses are not sharing all of their goods with free consumers. As a result, freemium users have an incredibly low chance of finding a match, prompting them to switch to a subscription model. The vendor is attracted by the thought of tweaking the pairing algorithm, which would enable more people to subscribe to their services.

Online Dating Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 3.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.32 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, and The Meet Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

