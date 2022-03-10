Online Dating Services Market to Grow by USD 3.56 bn | Technavio

The online dating services market covers the following areas:

Online Dating Services Market Sizing

Online Dating Services Market Forecast

Online Dating Services Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The low hassle in order to find a partner is one of the key factors driving the growth of the online dating services market. Dating services are gaining popularity on online platforms from traditional dating services such as speed dating. With the help of these services, people can search for their dates through smartphones without meeting them personally. The availability of online dating can provide users easy access to different people. Moreover, online dating, if successful, boosts the confidence of people and enhances their social life.

The limited trust in online dating services will challenge the online dating services market during the forecast period. Online dating services have become a widespread phenomenon. However, these services are not preferred by a large segment of the population. People have certain concerns about online dating, such as an abrupt end to a relationship, increasing someone's hopes, and feeling vulnerable in front of strangers, especially in South Asian countries. As these countries have a high population, the perception of dating services is a huge challenge to the online dating services market.

Key Vendors Analysis

The online dating services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, and The Meet Group Inc., among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Online Dating Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 3.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.32 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, and The Meet Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

