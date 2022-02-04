Online Education Market in India- Evolving Opportunities with Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. & Educomp Solutions Ltd| Increased Penetration of the Internet & Smartphones in India to Boost Market | Technavio

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving growth in the online education market in India are skill development and employment. To achieve career growth and add value to their knowledge, working professionals in India are focusing on skill development. This trend has been noticed in all age groups of working professionals. This is because digitized courses provide flexibility and convenience, unlike traditional classes, as learners can access the content from any location at any time. Therefore, the increased adoption of skill development through online certifications on digitized platforms, especially in tier 1 cities, is expected to fuel the online education market in India during the forecast period.

However, the lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment will be a major challenge for the online education market share growth in India. The Internet has immense potential to improve the quality of education, which is one of the pillars of sustainability. With the digitization of the Indian economy, the demand for e-learning and distance learning courses has increased. However, due to a lack of infrastructure, the growth of the market is hindered in the initial stage. In India, facilities such as high-speed broadband are either not available in many locations or are substantially expensive, making the model of economically efficient online education ineffective.

Company Profiles

The online education market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The online education market in India report provides complete insights on key vendors including Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd..

Few Companies with Key Offerings -

Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd - The company provides App Development, game-based learning, gamification, responsive design, WPB, SPP, KNOA, and site license.

- The company provides App Development, game-based learning, gamification, responsive design, WPB, SPP, KNOA, and site license. Educomp Solutions Ltd- The company provides a version of smart class through a 3G SIM-based access on tablets, mathematics tutorial portal, a comprehensive digital classroom solution for science and mathematics, and comprehensive student assessment and counseling solution for schools.

The company provides a version of smart class through a 3G SIM-based access on tablets, mathematics tutorial portal, a comprehensive digital classroom solution for science and mathematics, and comprehensive student assessment and counseling solution for schools. Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd-The company provides Online classes, mock tests, and exams.

Ltd-The company provides Online classes, mock tests, and exams. Indira Gandhi National Open University- It Offers Education broadcast, Virtual class, and eGyanKosh.

It Offers Education broadcast, Virtual class, and eGyanKosh. Info Edge ( India ) Ltd- The company offers a wide range of courses including math, Hindi, science, Sanskrit, English, and social science. The company presents its courses in explanatory videos, interactive activities, and study materials for grades I - XII in India .

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the online education market in India report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into higher education and K-12

the market is classified into higher education and K-12 By Geography, the market is classified into content and services

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online education market size in India and actionable market insights on each segment.

