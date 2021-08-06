Online Education Market In India to Garner a CAGR of Almost 20% by 2025 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts| Technavio
Aug 06, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online education market in India in the education services industry is poised to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the online education market in India will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 20%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased penetration of the Internet and smartphones in India, skill development and employment, and government initiatives toward digitization in education will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The emergence of cloud computing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment, and barrier of language because of diversification among learners may threaten the growth of the market.
Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
|
Report Metrics
|
Report Details
|
Base Year Considered
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Forecast Unit
|
Billion
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product and End-user
|
Geographies Covered
|
India
|
Companies Covered
|
Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Online Education Market in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Content
- Services
- End-user
- Higher Education
- K-12
|
Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online education market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the online education market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online education market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online education market vendors in India
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.
- Educomp Solutions Ltd.
- Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.
- Indira Gandhi National Open University
- Info Edge (India) Ltd.
- MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.
- Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.
- NIIT Ltd.
- SMU-DE
- Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
