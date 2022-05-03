Online Education Market in India to register a growth of USD 2.28 billion at a CAGR of 20%| Skill development and employment to boost market growth | Technavio

Online Education Market in India report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 19.02%

Key market segments: Product (content and services) and end-user (higher education and K-12).

Online Education Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.02 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Online Education Market Trend in India

The emergence of cloud computing

One of the online education market trends in India is the rise of cloud computing. The government, for example, has established the National Digital Library and the National Academic Repository to support e-learning in educational institutions. The former attempts to provide an online collection of around 6.5 million books, while the latter aims to verify certificates given by institutions. As a result, the adoption of cloud-based learning platforms in the online education market will assist in resolving the issue of insufficient infrastructure and security, resulting in increased adoption of cloud-based learning platforms.

Online Education Market Challenge in India

Lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment

In India, high-speed broadband is either not available in many places or is too expensive, rendering the idea of cost-effective online education unworkable. Facilities such as optical fibre transmission and internet service providers are not available in less developed states or isolated towns.

Furthermore, fundamental IT infrastructure, such as advanced hardware, software, and data centres, are not available for services that incorporate both classroom and e-learning. As a result, despite widespread use of the Internet and cellphones, the market for online education faces challenges due to a lack of infrastructure and learning settings.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Online Education Market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Info Edge ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

NIIT Ltd.

SMU-DE

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Content

The content segment's share of the online education market in India will expand significantly. Content-based goods use resources like big data to give customers personalized content. The content-based online education market in India is dominated by many institutes that offer distance education courses. Government initiatives for e-content goods, such as Virtual Laboratories, which give remote access to labs in many disciplines of science and engineering for students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, are also fueling the market's growth. These elements are propelling the market forward.

Services

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Education Services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Industry innovations:

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Skill development and employment

8.1.2 Government initiatives toward digitization in education

8.1.3 Rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment

8.2.2 Barrier of language because of diversification among learners

8.2.3 Accreditation and recognition issue with online certificates

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emergence of cloud computing

8.3.2 Growing investment in online education

8.3.3 Inclusion of gamification to drive engagement levels

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 41: Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 42: Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 43: Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 44: Coursera Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 45: Coursera Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 46: Coursera Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 47: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 48: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Indira Gandhi National Open University

Exhibit 58: Indira Gandhi National Open University - Overview

Exhibit 59: Indira Gandhi National Open University - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Indira Gandhi National Open University - Key offerings

10.9 Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Khan Academy Inc.

Exhibit 64: Khan Academy Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Khan Academy Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Khan Academy Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 70: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 upGrad

Exhibit 72: upGrad - Overview

Exhibit 73: upGrad - Product and service

Exhibit 74: upGrad - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

