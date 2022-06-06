Online Education Market Size to Grow by USD 121.85 Billion | 37% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Jun 06, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Education Market by Product (primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE), reskilling and online certifications (ROC), higher education, test preparation, and language and casual learning (LCL)) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the online education market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 121.85 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.24% during the projected period.
Online Education Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 121.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.11
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
The online education market report is segmented by Product (primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE), reskilling and online certifications (ROC), higher education, test preparation, and language and casual learning (LCL)) and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- The primary and secondary supplemental education segment held the largest online education market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the projected period. the growth of this segment is attributed to the factors such as the growing interest of students for a detailed understanding of subjects and increased awareness among the students regarding the availability of such a mode of education, especially in developing countries.
- APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key market for online education in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large consumer base, increasing awareness about online courses, growing Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones, the increasing emphasis on technology by educational institutions, and favorable government initiatives will facilitate the online education market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
-
- 2U Inc.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- Coursera Inc.
- edX Inc.
- iTutorGroup
- LinkedIn Corp.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Udacity Inc.
- Udemy Inc.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers: The growing advantages of online learning are expected to influence the market growth positively in the upcoming years. Vendors are offering audio-visual customized content and simulation learning platforms as per the school's curriculum. Furthermore, the availability of various support solutions, such as learning management solution (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), as well as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blended learning solutions, and student assessment software, will also play a major role in enhancing the demand for online education by various schools and universities. In addition, the growing popularity of education apps is one of the key trends supporting the online education market share growth.
- Market Challenge: The growth of the e-learning and online education market is cybersecurity will emerge as one of the most challenging factors impacting the online education market growth adversely during the forecast period. The key reasons for the vulnerability of the educational sector to cyberattacks include the availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices. The inadequacy of the cybersecurity measures adopted by educational institutions and individual learners is expected to hamper the growth of the global online education market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE) - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Reskilling and online certifications (ROC) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Reskilling and online certifications (ROC) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Reskilling and online certifications (ROC) - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Language and casual learning (LCL) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Language and casual learning (LCL) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Language and casual learning (LCL) - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
- 9.2 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: 2U Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: 2U Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: 2U Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: 2U Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 53: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 57: Coursera Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Coursera Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: edX Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: edX Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: edX Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: iTutorGroup - Overview
- Exhibit 64: iTutorGroup - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: iTutorGroup - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: LinkedIn Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: LinkedIn Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: LinkedIn Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: LinkedIn Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 70: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: McGraw-Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 74: Pearson Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Pearson Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
- Exhibit 78: Udacity Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Udacity Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Udacity Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Udemy Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Udemy Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Udemy Inc. - Key offerings
