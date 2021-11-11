Online Education Market to grow at a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to 2024 |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing advantages of online learning and rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices will drive the growth of the Online Education Market.

Company Profiles

The online education market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.

Some Companies with Key Offerings

2U Inc., - The company offers a line of low-cost tools to help students better engage in online learning.

The company offers a line of low-cost tools to help students better engage in online learning. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - The company offers a line of courses related to school education, tutoring services, international education programs, and online educational offerings through its business segment K-12 Education.

The company offers a line of courses related to school education, tutoring services, international education programs, and online educational offerings through its business segment K-12 Education. Coursera Inc. - The company offers online courses including free courses and university degrees at a breakthrough price.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into Higher education, Test preparation, Language and casual learning, Prim & sec supplemental edu., and Reskilling & online certifications.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports

Edtech Market -The Edtech market has the potential to grow by USD 112.39 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.85%. Download a free sample now!

Virtual Schools Market in North America -The virtual schools market in North America has the potential to grow by USD 294.17 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%. Download a free sample now!

Online Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 247.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.59 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

