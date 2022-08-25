Online Eye Exam Guide: Does it work?

Lens.com answers your top 5 questions on online eye exams.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We order many products through our computers or smartphones, saving time and money. And now, we can order online vision tests. But you might be skeptical about receiving an eye exam online when you're used to visiting a doctor's office. You're probably wondering whether an online vision test can give you the same level of service as an in-person eye exam. Lens.com answers your top five questions about online eye exams.

Online eye tests can be beneficial for situations such as breaking your glasses when you're far from home, running out of contact lenses, or when you are satisfied with your current prescription and would like to renew.

An online eye exam is designed to allow wearers of contact lenses and eyeglasses to renew their prescription from the convenience of their home or office. In many cases, they can continue buying glasses and contacts even after their most recent prescription has expired. An online vision test requires the existence of a previous physical eye exam and a contact lens fitting (in the case of contacts).

What is the difference between an online eye exam and a comprehensive eye exam?

A comprehensive eye exam is completed in the eye care provider's office, where they visually inspect your eyes with various techniques and instruments. Your eye doctor may dilate your pupils to check for internal eye diseases. They will also test the pressure inside your eyes to rule out glaucoma. All these assessments can help keep your eyes healthy, especially if other health conditions, such as diabetes or cancer, are present. In addition, a comprehensive eye exam determines if correction is needed to provide for clear vision.

On the other hand, an online vision test verifies a corrective prescription already in place and only tests for visual acuity.

An online vision test does not take the place of a comprehensive exam. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmologists, you should have a complete exam by an eye doctor if your eyes are healthy and your vision is good at least once in your 20s and twice in your 30s.

Once you reach the age of 40, you'll start to experience gradual vision loss as your corneas harden due to aging. Comprehensive eye exams are recommended at least every two to four years for anyone ages 40 to 65 and annually after age 65.

If you are genetically predisposed to certain eye diseases, such as a family history of glaucoma or diabetes, you may want to get comprehensive eye exams more often to ensure the health of your eyes. Also, if you take medications that affect vision, such as cholesterol medications, antihistamines, or antidepressants, you may want to have a comprehensive eye exam more often. Early treatment of many eye conditions helps to ensure healthy eyes for the rest of your life. Consult your eye care provider to determine the best schedule for you.

How do online eye exams work?

Online vision tests are fairly simple. You'll need a computer or smartphone and some space to step back so that you can check your distance vision. If you have a prescription for contact lenses or eyeglasses, you will need to wear them for a portion of your vision test.

During the test, you will be shown images and asked to respond with what you see. Once your test is completed, your results will be reviewed by an ophthalmologist. If there are no issues with your examination or prescription, your ophthalmologist will issue your contact lens prescription renewal.

When selecting an online vision test provider, look into their policies regarding turnaround time for test results. Lens.com offers online eye exams with results usually within 24 hours by a board-certified ophthalmologist in your state.

You can watch an online eye exam demonstration at www.Lens.com/vision-test.

Are online eye exam results accurate?

Online vision exams are shown to be effective in clinical studies. They are also authorized for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA requires a board-certified ophthalmologist in your state to conduct your online examination and issue a prescription based on their independent clinical judgment. The online vision test will not replace an in-person comprehensive eye examination but will allow you to renew an existing prescription if you're happy with your current vision correction.

Who can take online eye exams?

The ideal patient for an online eye exam is between 18 and 55, with no other health conditions such as diabetes or glaucoma. They must also reside within one of the 34 U.S. states that allow access to such exams. To qualify for an online exam, you must already have a vision prescription you wish to renew.

What do I need to take an online eye exam?

Taking an online vision test is simple. You'll need about 10 feet of space, a computer or smartphone with a broadband connection to the Internet. A webcam is not required. Make sure to have your prescription eyeglasses or contact lenses and your prescription values on hand.

It only takes about five minutes to complete the test. Your testing service will walk you through all the steps to confirm that you qualify. You'll also need your preferred payment method.

Lens.com offers online eye exams at an affordable price. You can check out their service at www.Lens.com/vision-test/. They offer a money-back guarantee. If, for any reason, you weren't satisfied with your vision test purchase, they'll make it right or refund the cost of their services.

The bottom line that consumers need to know is that online eye exams do not take the place of comprehensive in-person exams. But they can be ideal for renewing an existing prescription quickly and accurately for those who are eligible. Always seek out the advice of your eye care professional if you have any questions.

