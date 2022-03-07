Online Fashion Retail Market in the US: Segmentation by product (apparel, footwear, and bags and accessories) and End-user (women, men, and kids) --Forecast till 2026|Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Fashion Retail Market in the US is segmented into two categories based on the product (apparel, footwear, and bags and accessories) and end-user (women, men, and kids). The market share is expected to increase by USD 151.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.98%

Parent Market Analysis

Online Fashion Retail Market in US Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights 

The Online Fashion Retail Market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Online Fashion Retail Market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Macys Inc., Next Plc, Nike Inc., The Gap Inc., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., Walmart Inc., and Zalando SE.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online fashion retail market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Amazon.com Inc. - Offers online fashion retail services such as clothing, footwear, accessories, bedding, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, and housewares.
  • Backcountry.com LLC. - Offers online fashion retail services such as clothing and outdoor recreation gear for rock climbing, winter sports, hiking, camping, road biking, mountain biking, fly fishing, kayaking, and trail running. 
  • Best Buy Co. Inc. - Offers online fashion retail services such as consumer electronics and a variety of related merchandise, including software, video games, music, mobile phones, digital cameras, car stereos, and video cameras, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, and housewares.

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Online Fashion Retail Market in US Key Drivers: 
    • The rise in online spending

The convenience and time-saving qualities of online shopping, as well as the large choice of products available on online retail platforms, are elements that encourage people to purchase online. Consumers in the United States are rapidly spending on fashion items such as garments, footwear, and accessories. The online fashion retail sector in the United States is mostly fueled by deep discounts and end-of-season deals. It will contribute largely to the online fashion retail market in the US. 

Online Fashion Retail Market Scope in US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.98%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 151.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.48

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Macys Inc., Next Plc, Nike Inc., The Gap Inc., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., Walmart Inc., and Zalando SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                                        

2. Market Landscape                                           

               2.1 Market ecosystem                            

                              Exhibit 01: Parent market          

               2.2: Market Characteristics     

                              Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics                        

               2.2 Value chain analysis                          

                              Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Internet and Direct Marketing Retail Market 

                              2.2.1 Inputs     

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Operations           

                              2.2.4 Outbound logistics           

                              2.2.5 Marketing and sales         

                              2.2.6 Service   

                              2.2.7 Support activities              

                              2.2.8 Innovation            

3. Market Sizing                                     

               3.1 Market definition               

                              Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition           

               3.2 Market segment analysis                 

                              Exhibit 05: Market segments    

               3.3 Market size 2020                

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025                

                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets    

                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets          

                              Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)  

4. Five Forces Analysis                                        

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product                              

               5.1 Market segments               

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Apparel
  • Footwear
  • Bags and accessories

                              Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)          

               5.2 Comparison by Product                   

                              Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product        

               5.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026                       

                              Exhibit 17: Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)        

                              Exhibit 18: Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)        

               5.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026                    

                              Exhibit 19: Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)     

                              Exhibit 20: Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)     

               5.5 Bags and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026                             

                              Exhibit 21: Bags and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)  

                              Exhibit 22: Bags and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)              

               5.6 Market opportunity by Product                    

                              Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product        

6 Market Segmentation by End-user                                            

               6.1 Market segments               

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

Women

Men

Kids            

                              Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)        

               6.2 Comparison by End-user                  

                              Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user      

               6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026                       

                              Exhibit 26: Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)        

                              Exhibit 27: Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)        

               6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026                             

                              Exhibit 28: Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)              

                              Exhibit 29: Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)              

               6.5 Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026               

                              Exhibit 30: Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 31: Kids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.6 Market opportunity by End-user                  

                              Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user       

7 Customer landscape                                        

               7.1 Overview               

                              Exhibit 33: Customer landscape              

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                                  

               8.1 Market drivers                     

                              8.1.1 Rise in online spending    

                              8.1.2 Deferred payment methods          

                              8.1.3 Growth of m-commerce  

               8.2 Market challenges                             

                              8.2.1 Security and privacy concerns      

                              8.2.2 Presence of counterfeit products 

                              8.2.3 Increased online product returns 

                              Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges      

               8.3 Market trends                     

                              8.3.1 Growing online sports apparel and footwear industry        

                              8.3.2 Growing consumer demand for luxury bags           

                              8.3.3 Adoption of social media marketing           

9. Vendor Landscape                                           

               9.1     Competitive scenario                    

               9.2     Vendor landscape                          

                              Exhibit 35: Vendor Landscape  

               9.3     Landscape disruption                    

                              Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption            

               9.4     Industry risks                    

                              Exhibit 37: Industry risks            

10.   Vendor Analysis                                            

               10.1   Vendors covered                            

                              Exhibit 38: Vendors covered     

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors                  

                              Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors          

               10.3 Amazon.com Inc.             

                              Exhibit 40: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview             

                              Exhibit 41: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments           

                              Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings      

                              Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus   

               10.4 Backcountry.com LLC                    

                              Exhibit 44: Backcountry.com LLC - Overview      

                              Exhibit 45: Backcountry.com LLC - Product and service 

                              Exhibit 46: Backcountry.com LLC - Key offerings              

               10.5 Best Buy Co. Inc.              

                              Exhibit 47: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview              

                              Exhibit 48: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments            

                              Exhibit 49: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings       

                              Exhibit 50: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus    

               10.6 Macys Inc.           

                              Exhibit 51: Macys Inc. - Overview           

                              Exhibit 52: Macys Inc. - Product and service      

                              Exhibit 53: Macys Inc. - Key offerings    

               10.7 Next Plc               

                              Exhibit 54: Next Plc - Overview

                              Exhibit 55: Next Plc - Business segments             

                              Exhibit 56: Next Plc - Key offerings        

                              Exhibit 57: Next Plc - Segment focus     

               10.8 Nike Inc.

                              Exhibit 58: Nike Inc. - Overview              

                              Exhibit 59: Nike Inc. - Business segments            

                              Exhibit 60: Nike Inc. - Key offerings       

                              Exhibit 61: Nike Inc. - Segment focus    

               10.9 The Gap Inc.                      

                              Exhibit 62: The Gap Inc. - Overview       

                              Exhibit 63: The Gap Inc. - Business segments     

                              Exhibit 64: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 65: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus            

               10.10 Victorias Secret Stores and Co.                

                              Exhibit 66: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Overview   

                              Exhibit 67: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Business segments 

                              Exhibit 68: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Key offerings           

                              Exhibit 69: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Segment focus        

               10.11 Walmart Inc.                   

                              Exhibit 70: Walmart Inc. - Overview      

                              Exhibit 71: Walmart Inc. - Business segments    

                              Exhibit 72: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus           

               10.12 Zalando SE                       

                              Exhibit 74: Zalando SE - Overview          

                              Exhibit 75: Zalando SE - Product and service      

                              Exhibit 76: Zalando SE - Key offerings   

11. Appendix                                          

               11.1 Scope of the report                        

                              11.1.1 Market definition           

                              11.1.2 Objectives          

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats          

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$                           

                              Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$  

               11.3 Research Methodology                  

                              Exhibit 78: Research Methodology        

                              Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing    

                              Exhibit 80: Information sources              

