Online Fashion Retail Market in the US: Segmentation by product (apparel, footwear, and bags and accessories) and End-user (women, men, and kids) --Forecast till 2026|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Online Fashion Retail Market in the US market as a part of the global internet & direct marketing retail market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the online fashion retail market in the US throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample .

Online Fashion Retail Market in US Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The Online Fashion Retail Market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Online Fashion Retail Market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Macys Inc., Next Plc, Nike Inc., The Gap Inc., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., Walmart Inc., and Zalando SE.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online fashion retail market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Amazon.com Inc. - Offers online fashion retail services such as clothing, footwear, accessories, bedding, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, and housewares.

Offers online fashion retail services such as clothing, footwear, accessories, bedding, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, and housewares. Backcountry.com LLC. - Offers online fashion retail services such as clothing and outdoor recreation gear for rock climbing, winter sports, hiking, camping, road biking, mountain biking, fly fishing, kayaking, and trail running.

Offers online fashion retail services such as clothing and outdoor recreation gear for rock climbing, winter sports, hiking, camping, road biking, mountain biking, fly fishing, kayaking, and trail running. Best Buy Co. Inc. - Offers online fashion retail services such as consumer electronics and a variety of related merchandise, including software, video games, music, mobile phones, digital cameras, car stereos, and video cameras, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, and housewares.

Key Market Dynamics-

Online Fashion Retail Market in US Key Drivers:

The rise in online spending

The convenience and time-saving qualities of online shopping, as well as the large choice of products available on online retail platforms, are elements that encourage people to purchase online. Consumers in the United States are rapidly spending on fashion items such as garments, footwear, and accessories. The online fashion retail sector in the United States is mostly fueled by deep discounts and end-of-season deals. It will contribute largely to the online fashion retail market in the US.

Online Fashion Retail Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.98% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 151.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.48 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Macys Inc., Next Plc, Nike Inc., The Gap Inc., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., Walmart Inc., and Zalando SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Internet and Direct Marketing Retail Market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Apparel

Footwear

Bags and accessories

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Bags and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Bags and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Bags and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Women

Men

Kids

Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Kids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rise in online spending

8.1.2 Deferred payment methods

8.1.3 Growth of m-commerce

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Security and privacy concerns

8.2.2 Presence of counterfeit products

8.2.3 Increased online product returns

Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing online sports apparel and footwear industry

8.3.2 Growing consumer demand for luxury bags

8.3.3 Adoption of social media marketing

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 35: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 37: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 38: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 40: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 41: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Backcountry.com LLC

Exhibit 44: Backcountry.com LLC - Overview

Exhibit 45: Backcountry.com LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Backcountry.com LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Best Buy Co. Inc.

Exhibit 47: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Macys Inc.

Exhibit 51: Macys Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Macys Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Macys Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Next Plc

Exhibit 54: Next Plc - Overview

Exhibit 55: Next Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Next Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Next Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 58: Nike Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Nike Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Nike Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 The Gap Inc.

Exhibit 62: The Gap Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: The Gap Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Victorias Secret Stores and Co.

Exhibit 66: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 70: Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Walmart Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Zalando SE

Exhibit 74: Zalando SE - Overview

Exhibit 75: Zalando SE - Product and service

Exhibit 76: Zalando SE - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology

Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 80: Information sources

