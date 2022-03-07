Online Fashion Retail Market in the US: Segmentation by product (apparel, footwear, and bags and accessories) and End-user (women, men, and kids) --Forecast till 2026|Technavio

Mar 07, 2022, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Fashion Retail Market in the US is segmented into two categories based on the product (apparel, footwear, and bags and accessories) and end-user (women, men, and kids). The market share is expected to increase by USD 151.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.98%
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global Online Fashion Retail Market in the US market as a part of the global internet & direct marketing retail market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the online fashion retail market in the US throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.
Online Fashion Retail Market in US Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
Vendor Insights
The Online Fashion Retail Market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Online Fashion Retail Market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Macys Inc., Next Plc, Nike Inc., The Gap Inc., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., Walmart Inc., and Zalando SE.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online fashion retail market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Product Insights and News
- Amazon.com Inc. - Offers online fashion retail services such as clothing, footwear, accessories, bedding, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, and housewares.
- Backcountry.com LLC. - Offers online fashion retail services such as clothing and outdoor recreation gear for rock climbing, winter sports, hiking, camping, road biking, mountain biking, fly fishing, kayaking, and trail running.
- Best Buy Co. Inc. - Offers online fashion retail services such as consumer electronics and a variety of related merchandise, including software, video games, music, mobile phones, digital cameras, car stereos, and video cameras, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, and housewares.
Key Market Dynamics-
- Online Fashion Retail Market in US Key Drivers:
- The rise in online spending
The convenience and time-saving qualities of online shopping, as well as the large choice of products available on online retail platforms, are elements that encourage people to purchase online. Consumers in the United States are rapidly spending on fashion items such as garments, footwear, and accessories. The online fashion retail sector in the United States is mostly fueled by deep discounts and end-of-season deals. It will contribute largely to the online fashion retail market in the US.
|
Online Fashion Retail Market Scope in US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.98%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 151.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.48
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Macys Inc., Next Plc, Nike Inc., The Gap Inc., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., Walmart Inc., and Zalando SE
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Internet and Direct Marketing Retail Market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Apparel
- Footwear
- Bags and accessories
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Bags and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 21: Bags and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Bags and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Women
Men
Kids
Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 27: Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 29: Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 31: Kids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rise in online spending
8.1.2 Deferred payment methods
8.1.3 Growth of m-commerce
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Security and privacy concerns
8.2.2 Presence of counterfeit products
8.2.3 Increased online product returns
Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing online sports apparel and footwear industry
8.3.2 Growing consumer demand for luxury bags
8.3.3 Adoption of social media marketing
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 35: Vendor Landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 37: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 38: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 40: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 41: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Backcountry.com LLC
Exhibit 44: Backcountry.com LLC - Overview
Exhibit 45: Backcountry.com LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 46: Backcountry.com LLC - Key offerings
10.5 Best Buy Co. Inc.
Exhibit 47: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 48: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 49: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 50: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Macys Inc.
Exhibit 51: Macys Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 52: Macys Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 53: Macys Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Next Plc
Exhibit 54: Next Plc - Overview
Exhibit 55: Next Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 56: Next Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Next Plc - Segment focus
10.8 Nike Inc.
Exhibit 58: Nike Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Nike Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Nike Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: Nike Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 The Gap Inc.
Exhibit 62: The Gap Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 63: The Gap Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 65: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus
10.10 Victorias Secret Stores and Co.
Exhibit 66: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Overview
Exhibit 67: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 68: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Segment focus
10.11 Walmart Inc.
Exhibit 70: Walmart Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 Zalando SE
Exhibit 74: Zalando SE - Overview
Exhibit 75: Zalando SE - Product and service
Exhibit 76: Zalando SE - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 80: Information sources
