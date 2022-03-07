Online Fashion Retail Market Size in India to Grow by USD 22.97 bn| The Rise in Internet and Smartphone Penetration to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rise in internet and smartphone penetration and the growing acceptance of digital payment systems are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as difficulty in retaining the loyalty of online customers will challenge market growth.

Online Fashion Retail Market in India Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the global internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Major Biometrics Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

A M Marketplaces Pvt. Ltd.

Adidas AG

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Clues Network Pvt. Ltd.

eBay Inc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Walmart Inc.

Online Fashion Retail Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 22.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.20 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A M Marketplaces Pvt. Ltd., Adidas AG, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Clues Network Pvt. Ltd., eBay Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Bags and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A M Marketplaces Pvt. Ltd.

Adidas AG

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Clues Network Pvt. Ltd.

eBay Inc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Walmart Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

