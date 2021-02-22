Online Fundraising Platform BetterWorld Grew Over 7,000% in 2020, Making it One of the Fastest Growing Startups in the Country

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterWorld , the leading disruptor in the nonprofit fundraising space that offers a suite of online services for mission-driven organizations and individuals, saw over 7,000% user growth over the course of 2020, growing faster than 99.9% of all companies in the country. At the current pace of growth, BetterWorld is expected to become the largest provider of nonprofit software in the U.S. within the next two years.

BetterWorld is revolutionizing fundraising for the over 1.6 million nonprofits and the 175 million people that engage in over $430 billion of charitable giving annually. Through a suite of beautifully designed, fully interconnected tools, BetterWorld allows for every dollar donated to reach the end cause. Much of BetterWorld's popularity can be attributed to offering the easiest fundraising platform in the industry. Organizations can sign up, create a custom site and launch a campaign within minutes. With triple digit month over month growth and an industry leading Net Promoter Score of 72, this tech startup has found a powerful niche in disrupting the fundraising space.

The need is more critical than ever in the face of COVID-19, with over 70% of nonprofit leaders viewing funding as a challenge in 2021. With new fundraising sources being a top priority for charitable organizations, 85% of nonprofit leaders see tech, such as that offered by BetterWorld, as the key to success.

"We've seen incredible growth, but the most important value for us will always be the hours we've saved organizations," said Whit Hunter, co-founder and CEO of BetterWorld. "We're driven by the knowledge that with every dollar we help nonprofits raise and save, we're able to help them do more good in the spaces in which they work."

"We felt we had to disrupt this industry that was holding nonprofits back so they could get back to doing what matters most," said Colin Hunter, co-founder and head of strategy and growth at BetterWorld. "It's been really validating to see our vision taking off, and we look forward to continuing to serve the nonprofit community for years to come."

Over the last 10 months, BetterWorld has supported over 20,000 fundraising campaigns for clients including Habitat for Humanity, USA Cycling, American Cancer Society and United Way and is currently on pace to raise over $200 million for charity by the end of next year.

To learn more about BetterWorld or create your own giving campaign, please visit www.betterworld.org .

About BetterWorld:

BetterWorld is a cutting-edge social impact venture built to support the individuals, businesses and nonprofits that serve and better our communities. Offering a suite of free, easy-to-use tools, BetterWorld simplifies the fundraising process, empowering nonprofits and individuals to maximize their impact through crowdfunding, auctions, ticketing, donations, raffles and impact giving campaigns. BetterWorld has quickly become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry. For more information, visit: https://betterworld.org/ or follow on LinkedIn , Facebook or Instagram .

