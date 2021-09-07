Online Furniture Market Records Growth Worth $ 84.26 bn during 2020-2024 with Amazon.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Emerging as Dominant Market Players | 17,000+ Technavio Reports.
The online furniture market is set to grow by USD 84.26 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 16% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, growth in the global real estate industry, and evolving home and living concepts will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, surging innovative product designs and growing mobile commerce and network marketing are prominent trends likely to influence the market growth positively in the forthcoming years. However, stringent government regulations on e-retailers and longer replacement cycle of products will hamper the market growth.
Online Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online Furniture Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Online Residential Furniture
- Online Commercial Furniture
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Online Furniture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The online furniture market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the online furniture market include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Signature Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., eBay Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Kimball International Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Steinhoff International Holdings NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Online Furniture Market size
- Online Furniture Market trends
- Online Furniture Market industry analysis
Online Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online furniture market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online furniture market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online furniture market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Online residential furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online commercial furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Signature, Inc.
- Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.
- eBay Inc.
- Herman Miller, Inc.
- Inter IKEA Systems BV
- Kimball International Inc.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Steinhoff International Holdings NV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
