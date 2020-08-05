Online Gambling & Bitcoin SV: a partnership fit for purpose

But here's the bit that you may not know: Bitcoin in its original format (Bitcoin SV) is way more than a payment system, it benefits players, regulators, content providers and operators. The CalvinAyre.com Bitcoin for Gambling resource page offers detail on the what, why and how of bitcoin integration.

BSV also offers 'provably fair' gaming. How so? By recording game data on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. By writing slot spins or hand histories to the public ledger, recording the random seed that created them, players can then access these seeds and use the game's algorithm, either provided on the operators site or a third party providers, to recreate the results for themselves.

But isn't bitcoin all 'black market' and 'dark web'? In a lot of instances, yes, but not with BSV. How so? Due to BSV's commitment to follow laws and regulations, which all Bitcoin SV businesses subscribe to. BSV is an immutable ledger so every transaction and piece of data stored is transparent. Private does not mean anonymous.

