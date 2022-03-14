Online Gambling Market Size in the US to grow by USD 2.22 Billion | 16.00% YOY Growth in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The easing of government regulations and wider reach of online gambling are some of the key market drivers. The online gambling market in US comprises different types of games, and the rewards also differ from one game to another. The rewards are given in the form of physical goods as well as monetary benefits. However, factors such as frequent changes in gambling laws will challenge market growth. The online gambling market in US enables players to use virtual money, which has reduced the risks related to cash. Some online casinos pay the winning amount in virtual currency, which can then be used to play other games or may be redeemed for cash. This also helps vendors to keep track of the spending history of customers and create customized marketing plans.

However, the frequent changes in gambling laws will be a major challenge for the online gambling market in the US during the forecast period. Online gambling vendors in the US are wary of the sudden changes in the laws and regulations regarding online gambling since the legalization of online games in the country in 2012. With the Internet boom in the 1990s and the increased popularity of online gambling, the Department of Justice and US Congress explored and examined the existing federal laws to find how to apply them to Internet (online) gambling, which led to the introduction of new US online gambling laws as well.

Key Segment Highlights

By End-user

Mobile

The mobile segment held the largest online gambling market share in the US in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The busy lifestyle of the people in the US and the rising preference for portable devices for hassle-free use are the main reasons for the increased share of this segment in the online gambling market. The US is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. Another reason for the increasing share of the segment is the increase in the number of games offered through gambling apps.

By Gender

Female

In 2021, the female population contributed significantly to the online gambling market in US, accounting for a share of 57%. One of the major reasons for the growth is the convenience and anonymity that gambling privately on personal devices with no location constraints provides women. There are numerous online casinos that encourage women gamblers. For instance, Cameo Casino was the first woman-centric online casino launched in the US with the slogan, "Made by women, for Women in 2020."

Top Market Player Insights

The online gambling market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in planning, designing, developing, acquiring new players, and expanding their existing facilities to compete in the market. Vendors are also investing in planning, designing, developing, acquiring new players, and expanding their existing facilities.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

888 Holdings plc : The company offers online gambling services where one gets bonus for first deposit of 200 dollars , under the brand name of 888 Group.

Ballys Corp.: The company offers online gambling services where one can play the most exciting casino games on the web, from traditional Roulette and Blackjack to the latest Video Slots featuring huge jackpots and cash prizes, under the brand name of Dover Downs.

Betfair: The company offers online gambling services where anyone can participate around the world and enjoy various games, under the brand name of Betfair.

Bovada: The company offers online gambling services with huge variety of casino games for betting pleasure, including table games, a huge poker community with massive tournaments and guaranteed payouts, under the brand name of Bovada.

Churchill Downs Inc.: The company offers online gambling services which provides world-class horse racing coverage and wagering on marquee events in the United States and around the world, under the brand name of Churchill.

Online Gambling Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.47% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.00 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US and Rest of Americas Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 888 Holdings plc, Ballys Corp., Betfair, Bovada, Churchill Downs Inc., Delaware Park Racetrack and Slots, DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Golden Nugget, and MGM Resorts International Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

