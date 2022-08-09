Online Gambling Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 142.38 Billion from 2021 to 2026, Growing Demand for Mobile Gambling to Boost Growth

Online Gambling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 142.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.82 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., BetOnline, Betsson AB, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group a.s., Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, LeoVegas AB, MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., Sportech Plc, The Betway Group, The Stars Group Inc., William Hill Plc, and Winamax Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a strong influence on the online gambling market in North America. Due to the outbreak in 2020, traditional casinos and gambling places such as taverns, breweries, horse racing, bingo halls, and lottery stores were closed, to prevent the spread of the virus. As a result, the vendors were compelled to conduct businesses through online platforms. Therefore, the online gambling market in this region experienced a rise in growth due to the adoption of online platforms during this period.

Online Gambling Market: Key Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the online gambling market is the increasing penetration of smartphones. Smartphone penetration is increasing because of the declining average selling price (ASP) of smartphones and the developments in communication network infrastructure.

Smartphones provide a convenient and intuitive interface for playing casino games and e-sports. Smartphone users engage extensively with their mobile devices on an intermittent basis, for short to long periods of time.

This can be substantiated from the fact that the number of hours spent by smartphone users globally increased from approximately 2 hours to 3 hours and 30 mins during 2014-2018. Thus, users are rapidly shifting from desktop to mobile devices for playing casino games.

Online Gambling Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Lottery - size and forecast 2021-2026

Betting - size and forecast 2021-2026

Casino - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online Gambling Market Device Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Desktop - size and forecast 2021-2026

Mobile - size and forecast 2021-2026

The online gambling market share growth by the desktop segment will be significant during the forecast period. The desktop segment in the global online gambling market is likely to experience stagnant growth during the forecast period. Desktops have become traditional devices and are largely being replaced by mobile devices. However, online gambling on desktops still holds the largest share of the market. One of the key reasons is that desktop devices offer a better experience as they have bigger display screens compared with mobile devices.

Online Gambling Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for online gambling in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the number of mobile application platforms will facilitate the online gambling market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Online Gambling Companies:

888 Holdings Plc

Bet365 Group Ltd.

BetOnline

Betsson AB

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Entain Plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Fortuna Entertainment Group a.s.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

INTRALOT SA

Kindred Group Plc

LeoVegas AB

MGM Resorts International

New York State Gaming Commission

Scientific Games Corp.

Sportech Plc

The Betway Group

The Stars Group Inc.

William Hill Plc

Winamax

The online gambling market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Browse Summary of the 120 Page ONLINE GAMBLING MARKET IN US Report Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 2.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The online gambling market share growth in US by the mobile segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Browse Summary of the 115 Page GAMBLING MARKET IN UK Report Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 2.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the gambling market in UK segmentation by platform (offline and online) and type (betting, lottery, and casino).

