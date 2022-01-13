Online Grocery Delivery Services Market to grow by USD 800 bn| Increased Popularity & Adoption of e-commerce Platform to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the online grocery delivery services market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 800 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms and rapid growth in e-commerce are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as end-user perception for online grocery shopping will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The online grocery delivery services market report is segmented by End-user (Individuals and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The online grocery delivery services market share growth by the individual segment will be significant for revenue generation.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online grocery delivery services market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The online grocery delivery services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Albertsons Companies Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as beverages, bread, cookies, snacks, cereals, and many more.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as beverages, bread, cookies, snacks, cereals, and many more.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and many more.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and many more.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as snack foods, pantry staples, beverages, breakfast foods, and many more.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as snack foods, pantry staples, beverages, breakfast foods, and many more.

Ebates Performance Marketing Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as gourmet foods, gift cards, tickets, handbags, appliances, and many more.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as gourmet foods, gift cards, tickets, handbags, appliances, and many more.

Ocado Retail Ltd. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as accessories, gift cards, office supplies, pet supplies, and many more.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as accessories, gift cards, office supplies, pet supplies, and many more. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Online Grocery Market in India -The online grocery market share in India should rise by USD 4.74 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 20.52%. Download a free sample now!

Online Grocery Market -The online grocery market share is expected to increase by USD 136.97 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88%. Download a free sample now!

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 800.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, UK, US, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio