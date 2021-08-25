Online Grocery Delivery Services Market to Grow Over $630 Billion During 2020-2024 | 55% Growth to Originate From APAC | Technavio

Factors such as the increased adoption of e-commerce platforms and the growing popularity of fast delivery services will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The online grocery delivery services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Individuals



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the online grocery delivery services market in the internet and direct marketing retail industry include Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., J Sainsbury Plc, JD.com Inc., Ocado Group Plc, Rakuten Inc., Target Corp., and Walmart Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market size

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market trends

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market industry analysis

The rapid growth in m-commerce is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, huge competition from offline retail stores may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online grocery delivery services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online grocery delivery services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online grocery delivery services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online grocery delivery services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online grocery delivery services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individuals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

J Sainsbury Plc

JD.com Inc.

Ocado Group Plc

Rakuten Inc.

Target Corp.

Walmart Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

