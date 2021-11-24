Online Grocery Market In India to Grow by USD 4.74 bn | Increased Popularity and Rise in E-commerce Platform to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Nov 24, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Grocery Market In India by Product (food products and non-food products) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the online grocery market in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.74 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
The increased popularity and rise in e-commerce platform and growing urbanization and rise in personal products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack in freshness of edible products will challenge market growth.
The online grocery market in India report is segmented by product (food products and non-food products). India will be the leading region with 100% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Fiora Online Ltd.
- Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd
- Future Group
- Grofers India Pvt. Ltd.
|
Online Grocery Market In India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.52%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.74 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.20
|
Regional analysis
|
India
|
Performing market contribution
|
India at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Fiora Online Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, Future Group, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, SPAR International, and Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
