Online Grocery Market In India to Grow by USD 4.74 bn | Increased Popularity and Rise in E-commerce Platform to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The increased popularity and rise in e-commerce platform and growing urbanization and rise in personal products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack in freshness of edible products will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The online grocery market in India report is segmented by product (food products and non-food products). India will be the leading region with 100% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.



Fiora Online Ltd.



Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd



Future Group



Grofers India Pvt. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

ePharmacy Market: The ePharmacy market has been segmented by drug type (prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The ePharmacy market has been segmented by drug type (prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Online Grocery Market: The online grocery market has been segmented by product (non-food products and food products) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Online Grocery Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.74 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 19.20 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Fiora Online Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, Future Group, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, SPAR International, and Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio