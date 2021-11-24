Online Grocery Market to Grow by USD 136.97 bn | Increased Popularity and Adoption of E-commerce Platform to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms coupled with the rapid growth in m-commerce are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as end-user perception of online grocery shopping will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report!

The online grocery market report is segmented by product (non-food products and food products) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region, with 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the online grocery market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

AEON CO. Ltd.



Aldi Group



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.



Amazon.com Inc.



Carrefour

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

ePharmacy Market: The ePharmacy market has been segmented by drug type (prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The ePharmacy market has been segmented by drug type (prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Digital Retail Marketing Market: The digital retail marketing market has been segmented by type (search ads, display ads, social media, e-mail marketing, and others), platform (mobile devices and desktops), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Online Grocery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 136.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.50 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, UK, US, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEON CO. Ltd., Aldi Group, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour, Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd., Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Kroger Co., and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio