Online Healthcare PhD Programs Ranked by OnlineCollegePlan

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many jobs in the field of healthcare that don't have to do with treating patients, and they are all equally important to helping the healthcare setting run smoothly. Recently, OnlineCollegePlan ranked some PhDs in healthcare that would lead to that kind of job. The first ranking, The Best 20 Online Doctorates in Healthcare Leadership Degrees, featured these schools:

1. Arizona State University (Phoenix, AZ)

2. University of South Florida (Tampa, FL)

3. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)

4. University of Illinois at Chicago (Chicago, IL)

5. University of Mississippi (University, MS)

6. University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham, AL)

7. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

8. Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

9. Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis (Indianapolis, IN)

10. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)

11. Franklin University (Columbus, OH)

12. National University (La Jolla, CA)

13. Central Michigan University (Mount Pleasant, MI)

14. Grand Canyon University (Phoenix, AZ)

15. Antioch University - Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

16. A.T. Still University (Kirksville, MO)

17. Clarkson College (Omaha, NE)

18. MCPHS University (Boston, MA)

19. Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston, SC)

20. Northcentral University (San Diego, CA)

You can view the full ranking here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/best-online-doctorates-in-healthcare-leadership-degrees/

Healthcare leadership degrees focus on developing the healthcare industry as a leader. If you want to lead medical innovation, this is a great option to explore. All of the featured schools offer reliable and rigorous programs that will keep you engaged and help you climb the professional ladder. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects these jobs to grow as much as 20% over the next decade!

OCP has also ranked the Top 15 Online Doctorate Degrees in Healthcare Administration, with these as the top schools:

1. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)

2. Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Boston, MA)

3. The University of Illinois at Chicago (Chicago, IL)

4. Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

5. John Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD)

6. A.T. Still University of Health Sciences (Kirksville, MO)

7. Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston, SC)

8. Central Michigan University (Mount Pleasant, MI)

9. George Washington University (Washington, DC)

10. Northcentral University (San Diego, CA)

11. University of South Florida (Tampa, FL)

12. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

13. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)

14. Grand Canyon University (Phoenix, AZ)

15. University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham, AL)

You can check out the full ranking here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/online-doctorate-degrees-in-healthcare-administration/

If you want the opportunity to earn your PhD online but you're not looking for a health career, you can check out OnlineCollegePlan's catalog of online PhD rankings at the link below.

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/doctorate-degree-phd-programs/

The website is full of other resources for students at any academic level, including preparing to take the first step in their academic journey.

