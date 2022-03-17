Online Higher Education Market Size to Grow by USD 33.35 Billion in the US: Collaborations between Enterprises and Educational Institutions to Boost Growth | Increased Use of Wearable Gadgets to be Upcoming Trend

Technavio

Mar 17, 2022, 23:00 ET

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Higher Education Market Share in US is expected to increase by USD 33.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 19.82%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Online Higher Education Market in US Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120
  • Companies: 10+ – Including American Public Education Inc., Adtalem Global Education Inc., Apollo Education Group Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Grand Canyon Education Inc., ITT Educational Services Inc., LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES Corp., Perdoceo Education Corp., Strategic Education Inc., and Zovio Inc. among others
  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
  • Segments: Subjects (commerce and management, STEM, Arts, and others) and Courses (non-degree courses and degree courses)

Vendor Insights-
The online higher education market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extensive product development and enhancing their courses by adding programs related to business, science, arts, as well as mobile learning and microlearning modules to compete in the market.

  • American Public Education Inc.- The company offers solutions for online higher education that focuses on training and degrees that help provide pathways to employment and career advancement. It is a public company that is headquartered in the US. It is a global company that generated a revenue of $321.79 million and had around 2940 employees. Its revenue from the online higher education market in the US contributes to its overall revenues, along with its other offerings, but is not a key revenue stream for the company.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Online Higher Education Market in US Driver:
    • Collaborations between enterprises and educational institutions:
      The collaborations between enterprises and educational institutions is one of the key drivers supporting the online higher education market growth in the US. Although such collaborations can take numerous forms, the most common are training, partnerships, or R&D partnerships. For instance, IBM-Charlotte was designed by the University of North Carolina-Charlotte (UNC-Charlotte) and IBM with the aim of enhancing the university's technical vitality, expanding its local personnel resource bank, and ultimately offering IBM's technical communicators a way of earning degrees in their field of work. For UNC-Charlotte, the relationship with IBM gave its developing Technical Communication program community support and visibility and simultaneously provided faculty with research opportunities and practical experience at the workplace. Such collaborations are driving the growth of the online higher education market in the US during the forecast period.
  • Online Higher Education Market in US Trend:
    • Increased use of wearable gadgets:
      Technologies such as augmented reality (AR) are also changing the learning experience of participants. 3D simulations and scenarios that are developed using wearable technology devices give users a chance to learn in different learning environments. Moreover, the theoretical explanation of various concepts and step-by-step training on operations in an organization, followed by familiarizing students with on-the-floor working environments, are time-consuming. Therefore, wearable technology devices can help universities or educational institutions to engage with students directly on the floor. This reduces the duration and makes students more comfortable with online learning. Thus, the affordable prices of wearable gadgets will foster their greater adoption, in turn fostering the growth of the online higher education market in the US

Online Higher Education Market in US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 33.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.55

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Public Education Inc., Adtalem Global Education Inc., Apollo Education Group Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Grand Canyon Education Inc., ITT Educational Services Inc., LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES Corp., Perdoceo Education Corp., Strategic Education Inc., and Zovio Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

