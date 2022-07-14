Online Home Decor Market Size to record USD 52.95 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies Europe as key market

Market estimates and forecast 2021-2025

Globalization has created various channels for the import and export of home decor products across the world. This is encouraging many global manufacturing companies to expand their production networks across geographies. For instance, In September 2019, IKEA announced its plans to invest USD 1.4 billion in China and open a few more stores in the country. In December 2020, the company opened its store in Mumbai, India. In addition, growing urbanization and the expansion of the real estate industry have increased the construction and sales of luxury apartments and high-end villas in emerging markets. Many such factors are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the online home decor market.

Technavio categorizes the global online home decor market as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global household durables industry. The parent global home furnishings market covers products and companies engaged in manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products.

The online home decor market is primarily driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration. Shopping through online channels has gained significant popularity over the years. Factors such as the high penetration of internet services, improved economic growth, and the emergence of m-commerce have increased consumer spending online. To capitalize on this trend, many vendors in the market are launching their own applications and ensure secure online payments, free delivery, improved online customer services, and customer-friendly designs. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the online home decor market during the forecast period.

Europe to dominate the online home decor market with 42% share and the market will record the highest growth in the region during the forecast period. The expansion of the urban population is creating a need for the construction of residential projects, which is consequently driving the demand for home decor products in Europe. Besides, the availability of low-interest rates, easy access to mortgages, and an increase in the immigrant population are expected to further foster the growth of the regional market.

Online home furniture segment to generate maximum revenue in the online home decor market. The segment includes products such as chairs, tables, beds, sofas, cupboards, stools, desks, and benches. The demand for these products is increasing due to the growing Internet penetration rate and the increasing number of smartphone users worldwide. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The global online home decor market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several established players. Vendors are focusing on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some of the key strategies include new product launches, competitive pricing, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions.

Online Home Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 52.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.30 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

