Online Jewelry Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with CHANEL Ltd. & Chopard Group |17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 18, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Jewelry Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers & challenges. The online jewelry market is estimated to grow by USD 19.88 billion from 2019 to 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for online jewelry in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences will facilitate the online jewelry market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The online jewelry market is driven by innovation in jewelry design & technology. Also, the increase in adoption of an omnichannel strategy is a major trend supporting the online jewelry market share growth. However, the factors such as the decline in demand for gold jewelry may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The online jewelry market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The online jewelry market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. The online jewelry market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Few companies with key offerings
- CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers fine jewelry such as rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings.
- Chopard Group - The company offers luxury jewelry such as rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces.
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd - The company offers various brands such as ARTRIUM, JEWELRIA, and HEARTS ON FIRE.
- Graff Diamonds Ltd. -The company offers fine diamond jewelry for its customers.
- Kering SA - The company offers high-end jewelry such as rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces through brands Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, and Qeelin.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the online jewelry market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- By Product, the market is classified as fine jewelry and fashion jewelry.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
|
Online Jewelry Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 19.88 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.59
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fine Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Chopard Group
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Graff Diamonds Ltd.
- Kering SA
- LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Titan Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
