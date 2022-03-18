Online Jewelry Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with CHANEL Ltd. & Chopard Group |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The online jewelry market is driven by innovation in jewelry design & technology. Also, the increase in adoption of an omnichannel strategy is a major trend supporting the online jewelry market share growth. However, the factors such as the decline in demand for gold jewelry may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The online jewelry market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The online jewelry market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. The online jewelry market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Few companies with key offerings

CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers fine jewelry such as rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings.

The company offers fine jewelry such as rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. Chopard Group - The company offers luxury jewelry such as rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces.

The company offers luxury jewelry such as rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd - The company offers various brands such as ARTRIUM, JEWELRIA, and HEARTS ON FIRE.

The company offers various brands such as ARTRIUM, JEWELRIA, and HEARTS ON FIRE. Graff Diamonds Ltd. - The company offers fine diamond jewelry for its customers.

The company offers fine diamond jewelry for its customers. Kering SA - The company offers high-end jewelry such as rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces through brands Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, and Qeelin.

The company offers high-end jewelry such as rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces through brands Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, and Qeelin. To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the online jewelry market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product , the market is classified as fine jewelry and fashion jewelry.

, the market is classified as fine jewelry and fashion jewelry. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America .

For more insights on the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

The gems and jewelry market share is expected to increase by USD 85.02 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 85.02 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41%. The luxury watch market has the potential to grow by USD 1.78 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.15%. Download a free sample now!

Online Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 19.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.59 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fine Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CHANEL Ltd.

Chopard Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Graff Diamonds Ltd.

Kering SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Titan Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio