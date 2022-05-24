Online Jewelry Market Records a CAGR of 15.39% by 2026| 39% of the market growth will originate from North America | Technavio

Online Jewelry Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Companies like CHANEL Ltd. offer online jewelry that has more than 700 diamonds composing the necklace and surrounds a D Flawless 55.55-carat diamond. They also offer handbags, fine jewelry, and watches in Europe countries.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Online Jewelry Market Dynamics

Innovation in jewelry design and technology is one of the key factors influencing the online jewelry market growth during the forecast period. Jewelry manufacturers are further emphasizing widening their range of jewelry collections, an extension of product assortments, and online visibilities through the incorporation of numerous new jewelry collections that have innovative designs.

Increase in the adoption of an omnichannel strategy is one of the key online jewelry market trends, supporting the market growth. Vendors are integrating their offline-online presence by implementing the omnichannel strategy in their business models to expand their customer bases and increase their revenue.

One of the key challenges to the global online jewelry industry growth is the customer preference for physical jewelry stores. Price-sensitive customers in developing markets prefer shopping offline for expensive fine jewelry. These customer preferences are challenging for players and can limit the growth of the global online jewelry market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report and Get Insights on the Factors Influencing the Market

Online Jewelry Market Revenue-generating Segments

Product

Fine Jewelry

The fine jewelry market product segment held the largest online jewelry market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to growing expansion of global jewelry manufacturers such as Signet Jewelers, Richemont, LVMH, Kering, TITAN, and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery in the online medium through their own web portals as well as through third-party e-retailers.

The fine jewelry market product segment held the largest online jewelry market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to growing expansion of global jewelry manufacturers such as Signet Jewelers, Richemont, LVMH, Kering, TITAN, and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery in the online medium through their own web portals as well as through third-party e-retailers.

Fashion Jewelry

Geography

North America

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for online jewelry in North America.The changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences owing to the considerable disposable income of consumers will facilitate the online jewelry market growth in North America over the forecast period.

39% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for online jewelry in North America.The changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences owing to the considerable disposable income of consumers will facilitate the online jewelry market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Download sample report right here for knowing more about the key contributing segments

Online Jewelry Market 2022-2026: Scope

The online jewelry market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online jewelry market report covers the following areas:

Online Jewelry Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online jewelry market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online jewelry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online jewelry market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online jewelry market, vendors

Related Reports:

Gems and Jewelry Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Costume Jewelry Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Rings Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Online Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 27.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fine jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fine jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fashion jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fashion jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 93: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Chopard Group

Exhibit 97: Chopard Group - Overview



Exhibit 98: Chopard Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Chopard Group - Key offerings

10.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Exhibit 104: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Segment focus

10.7 Graff Diamonds Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Kering SA

Exhibit 111: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Kering SA - Segment focus

10.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 115: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 116: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 117: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 118: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

10.10 Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Swatch Group Ltd.

Exhibit 124: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Titan Company Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Titan Company Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Titan Company Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Titan Company Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Titan Company Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio