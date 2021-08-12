Online Language Learning Market | Analyzing Growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio
Aug 12, 2021, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the online language learning market to grow by USD 21.57 billion at a decelerating CAGR of about 20% during 2020-2024.
Discover education services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
The online language learning market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing enrollment of foreign students.
The online language learning market is segmented by Product (Courses, Solutions, and Apps), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Others). The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in language learning will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The online language learning market covers the following areas:
Online Language Learning Market Sizing
Online Language Learning Market Forecast
Online Language Learning Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Courses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Apps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Language
- Market segments
- Comparison by Language
- English - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Spanish - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Language
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Duolingo Inc.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Rosetta Stone Inc.
- Sanako Corp.
- Voxy Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
