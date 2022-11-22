Online Language Learning Market In US to grow by USD 5.72 Billion by 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and End-User - Technavio

Nov 22, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the online language learning market in the US, operating under the consumer discretionary market. The report on the online language learning market in the US estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 5.72 billion, at a CAGR of 19.75% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
- By Product
- Course Material
- Due to the rising demand for courses from individual students, the course material sector will dominate the online language learning market in the US over the forecast period. However, the increasing adoption of mobile language learning applications will impact the growth of the course material segment. Many providers try to offer individualized course material in order to attract a large user base, which encourages service and content innovation.
- Support
- Apps
- By End-user
- Individual Learners
- Institutional Learners
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online language learning market in the US report covers the following areas:
- Online Language Learning Market Size in the US
- Online Language Learning Market Trends in the US
- Online Language Learning Market Industry Analysis in the US
The rise in immigration is one of the major factors fueling the US market for online language instruction. Other than English, Spanish and French are the most widely spoken languages. Immigrants should find new possibilities and find it easier to integrate into American society by learning the language. A major portion of the immigrant community has been encouraged to choose online courses due to the significant rise in smartphone prevalence and preference for content availability online. As a result, industry growth in the US will be fueled by the ease of online language learning.
Vendors are being driven by the intensifying market competition to use a variety of growth techniques, including advertising and promotional efforts, to increase the visibility of their offerings. To maintain their position as industry leaders, several vendors are also implementing inorganic expansion techniques like M&As.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Babbel GmbH, Berlitz Corp., Duolingo Inc., Mango Languages, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions, Speexx, and Springer-Verlag GmbH.
- Babbel GmbH: The company offers services such as Babbel Live.
- Berlitz Corp.: The company offers services such as online Spanish classes.
- Duolingo Inc.: The company offers services such as online german classes.
- Mango Languages: The company offers services such as online french courses
- McGraw Hill Education Inc.: The company offers services such as McGraw-Hill Language Lab.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the online language learning market in us growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online language learning market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online language learning market in the Us
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online language learning market in the US, vendors
|
Online Language Learning Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.75%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 5.72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.75
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Babbel GmbH, Berlitz Corp., Duolingo Inc., Mango Languages, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions, Speexx, and Springer-Verlag GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Share this article