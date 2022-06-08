Online Language Learning Market Size in the US to increase by USD 5.72 billion by 2026| Driven by Influx of Immigrants | Technavio

Segmentation Analysis:

The online language learning market in the US report is segmented by Product (Course material, Support, and Apps) and End-user (Individual learners and Institutional learners). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online language learning market size in the US and actionable market insights on each segment.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The key factor driving the online language learning market growth in the US is the influx of immigrants .

. At present, one-fifth of the US families speak one other language, apart from English. The dominant languages, other than English, are Spanish and French. In Texas , around 80% of the families speak Spanish. Learning the native language in the US is expected to open new opportunities for immigrants and enable easy integration into the country.

, around 80% of the families speak Spanish. Learning the native language in the US is expected to open new opportunities for immigrants and enable easy integration into the country. The significant increase in smartphone penetration and preference for accessing content over the internet has encouraged a large section of the immigrant population to opt for online courses. Thus, the convenience offered by online language learning will drive market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The key challenges to the online language learning market growth in the US are the competition from providers of MOOCs.

Free of cost access and content variety attract users to such courses. They provide multiple benefits and are characterized by minimal subscription charges.

For instance, Duolingo provides access to diverse content and learning through games, videos, and audio. Similarly, in 2017, Oxford partnered with edX to offer MOOCs. In 2014, the Queen Rania Foundation, in collaboration with the British Council, launched the Learn English: Conversational Skills for Beginners course. Therefore, the increase in open educational sources and rise in demand for such solutions will limit the growth of the online language learning market in the US during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis:

The online language learning market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Babbel GmbH



Berlitz Corp.



Duolingo Inc.



Mango Languages



McGraw Hill Education Inc.



Pearson Plc



Rosetta Stone Ltd.



SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions



Speexx



Springer-Verlag GmbH

Online Language Learning Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.75 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babbel GmbH, Berlitz Corp., Duolingo Inc., Mango Languages, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions, Speexx, and Springer-Verlag GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Operations

Pitching and profiling

Resourcing and communicating

Delivery and support

Connecting and innovating

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Course material - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Course material - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Course material - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Support - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Support - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Support- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Apps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Apps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Apps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 30: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Individual learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Institutional learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Influx of immigrants

8.1.2 SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, and cloud) in language learning

8.1.3 Rise in multilingualism

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Competition from providers of MOOC

8.2.2 High cost of implementation

8.2.3 Vendor focus on product differentiation

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increased use of VR

8.3.2 Emphasis on bilingual and multilingual education

8.3.3 Inclusion of analytical tools

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Babbel GmbH

Exhibit 43: Babbel GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 44: Babbel GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 45: Babbel GmbH - Key news

Exhibit 46: Babbel GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Berlitz Corp.

Exhibit 47: Berlitz Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Berlitz Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Berlitz Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Duolingo Inc.

Exhibit 50: Duolingo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Duolingo Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Duolingo Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Mango Languages

Exhibit 53: Mango Languages - Overview

Exhibit 54: Mango Languages - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Mango Languages - Key offerings

10.7 McGraw Hill Education Inc

Exhibit 56: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 57: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 58: McGraw Hill Education Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 59: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 61: Pearson Plc - Overview

Exhibit 62: Pearson Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Pearson Plc - Key news

Exhibit 64: Pearson Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions

Exhibit 70: SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions - Overview

Exhibit 71: SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions - Product and service

Exhibit 72: SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions - Key offerings

10.11 Speexx

Exhibit 73: Speexx - Overview

Exhibit 74: Speexx - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Speexx - Key offerings

10.12 Springer-Verlag GmbH

Exhibit 76: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 77: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Springer-Verlag GmbH - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

