Online Language Learning Market Size in the US to increase by USD 5.72 billion by 2026| Driven by Influx of Immigrants | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Language Learning Market In US by Product (Course material, Support, and Apps) and End-user (Individual learners and Institutional learners) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The online language learning market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 5.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.75% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The online language learning market share growth in the US by the course material segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for courses from individual learners will facilitate the growth of the market through the segment in focus in the coming years. In addition, course materials are the main source of revenue for vendors as well.

Segmentation Analysis:

The online language learning market in the US report is segmented by Product (Course material, Support, and Apps) and End-user (Individual learners and Institutional learners). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online language learning market size in the US and actionable market insights on each segment.

Key Market Dynamics:

 Market Drivers

  • The key factor driving the online language learning market growth in the US is the influx of immigrants.
  • At present, one-fifth of the US families speak one other language, apart from English. The dominant languages, other than English, are Spanish and French. In Texas, around 80% of the families speak Spanish. Learning the native language in the US is expected to open new opportunities for immigrants and enable easy integration into the country.
  • The significant increase in smartphone penetration and preference for accessing content over the internet has encouraged a large section of the immigrant population to opt for online courses. Thus, the convenience offered by online language learning will drive market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

  • The key challenges to the online language learning market growth in the US are the competition from providers of MOOCs.
  •  Free of cost access and content variety attract users to such courses. They provide multiple benefits and are characterized by minimal subscription charges.
  • For instance, Duolingo provides access to diverse content and learning through games, videos, and audio. Similarly, in 2017, Oxford partnered with edX to offer MOOCs. In 2014, the Queen Rania Foundation, in collaboration with the British Council, launched the Learn English: Conversational Skills for Beginners course. Therefore, the increase in open educational sources and rise in demand for such solutions will limit the growth of the online language learning market in the US during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis:

The online language learning market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  •  
    • Babbel GmbH
    • Berlitz Corp.
    • Duolingo Inc.
    • Mango Languages
    • McGraw Hill Education Inc.
    • Pearson Plc
    • Rosetta Stone Ltd.
    • SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions
    • Speexx
    • Springer-Verlag GmbH
Online Language Learning Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.75

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Babbel GmbH, Berlitz Corp., Duolingo Inc., Mango Languages, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions, Speexx, and Springer-Verlag GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

