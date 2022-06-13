Online Language Learning Market Size to Grow by USD 29.96 Bn | Cost Benefits and Flexibility of Online Language Learning to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning are driving the growth of the online language learning market. Online language learning programs are less expensive compared with offline programs. Online learning also has other benefits such as easy registration, live chats and forums, immediate feedback on quizzes and tests, and self-paced learning. Hence, the low cost of online language learning, along with its benefits, will drive the growth of the global online language learning market during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in language learning will challenge the online language learning market during the forecast period. The adoption of AI in language learning reduces the time taken in learning a language when compared to traditional methods of language learning. The curriculum of online language learning platforms is highly relevant and customized as per learners' needs.

Market Segmentation

By product, the online language learning market report is segmented into courses, solutions, and apps. The courses segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The course segment will be primarily driven by the rapid growth of self-paced e-learning in the education market.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the online language learning market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Cengage Learning Inc.



Duolingo Inc.



EF Education First Ltd.



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.



McGraw-Hill Education Inc.



New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.



Pearson Plc



Rosetta Stone Inc.



Sanako Corp.



Voxy Inc.

Online Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 29.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Babbel GmbH, Benesse Holdings Inc., Busuu Ltd., Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educational Testing Service, EF Education First Ltd., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., Linguarama International Ltd., Linguatronics LC, McGraw Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Voxy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Language



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Language

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Language - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Language - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Language

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Language



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Language

5.3 English - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on English - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on English - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on English - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on English - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Mandarin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Mandarin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Spanish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Spanish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Spanish - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Spanish - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Spanish - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Language

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Language ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Apps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Apps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Apps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Apps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Apps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Cengage Learning Inc.

Exhibit 115: Cengage Learning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Cengage Learning Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Cengage Learning Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Duolingo Inc.

Exhibit 118: Duolingo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Duolingo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Duolingo Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 EF Education First Ltd.

Exhibit 121: EF Education First Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: EF Education First Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: EF Education First Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Exhibit 124: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Segment focus

11.7 IXL Learning Inc.

Exhibit 128: IXL Learning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: IXL Learning Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: IXL Learning Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Exhibit 131: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Exhibit 135: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 139: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 140: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Sanako Oy

Exhibit 143: Sanako Oy - Overview



Exhibit 144: Sanako Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Sanako Oy - Key offerings

11.12 Voxy Inc.

Exhibit 146: Voxy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Voxy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Voxy Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

