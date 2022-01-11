Online Language Learning Market to Record USD 21.57 Bn Growth | Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., and EF Education First Ltd. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Online Language Learning Market Size is expected to increase by USD 21.57 billion from 2019 to 2024. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 45% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for online language learning in APAC.

Vendor Insights-

The online language learning market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players.

Cengage Learning Inc.: The company offers English language teaching and learning products for students and professionals.

Duolingo Inc.: The company provides various online language courses such as English, Chinese, and Spanish among others.

EF Education First Ltd.: The company provides over 150 academic courses across 50 destinations and in 9 languages. Some of the popular courses are EF intensive course, EF general course, and EF basic course.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.: The company offers intervention solutions that address curriculum needs outside core disciplines. The company also offers district and state-level cognitive and formative assessment tools and platform solutions.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.: The company offers digital learning solutions that include adaptive digital learning tools, online assessment software, course management, cloud-based management software, cloud-based classroom activity, capture and replay, online access to eBooks, and social network and community tools.

Regional Market Outlook

The online language learning market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing enrollment of Asian students into foreign universities in North America and Europe is driving the growth of the online language learning market in APAC. In addition, factors such as the increase in the number of start-ups, increased investments, the steady growth of the economy, and favorable government measures are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Online Language Learning Market Driver:

Cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning:

Online language learning costs less compared to offline learning courses as it eliminates the costs associated with classroom space, equipment, and other classroom essentials. In addition, many benefits offered by online language learning models such as easy registration, flexibility, customized learning materials, live chats and forums, feedback on quizzes and tests, and self-paced learning are increasing their popularity among students, which is driving the growth of the market.

Online Language Learning Market Trend:

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) in language learning:

Vendors in the market are focusing on launching online language learning models by integrating AI. By leveraging AI, vendors are able to offer tailor-made products for business learners, students, and travelers. Although the integration of AI is still in the nascent stage, it is expected to gain traction among users over the forecast period and have a positive impact on the market growth.

Online Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2021-2024 USD 21.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, India, US, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc., Sanako Corp., and Voxy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

