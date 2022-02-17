Online Language Subscription Courses Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Individual Learners Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Free Sample Report !

The online language subscription courses market covers the following areas:

Online language subscription courses market - Drivers & Challenges

The report on the online language subscription courses market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market players also significantly leverage external market drivers such as growing preference for MALL to achieve growth opportunities. However, factors such as the popularity of MOOCs among corporates will challenge the growth of the market participants. The online language subscription courses market analysis report also provides detailed information on the upcoming trends that will influence market growth.

Online language subscription courses market - Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

The Online Language Subscription Courses Market is segmented by End-user (Individual learners and Institutional learners), Type (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The individual learner segment by end-users will be significant for revenue-generating. Several individual learners have a keen interest in learning foreign languages for better career growth. Individuals with multilingual skills can bridge the communication gap between two different cultures and are, hence, in high demand from corporate individuals. The rising demand for bilingual and multilingual, skilled personnel in companies that operate in several countries and the interest of millennials across the world to learn foreign languages to grow in their careers are expected to increase the number of individual enrollments in online language learning courses during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

The online language subscription courses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative online language courses by integrating advanced technologies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC

Duolingo Inc.

Enux Education Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

italki HK Ltd.

Language Trainers Corp.

Pearson Plc

Rocket Languages Ltd.

Sanako Oy

The Linguist Institute Ltd.

Online Language Subscription Courses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC, Duolingo Inc., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rocket Languages Ltd., Sanako Oy, and The Linguist Institute Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

English - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Spanish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cambium Intermediate Holdings LLC

Duolingo Inc.

Enux Education Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

italki HK Ltd.

Language Trainers Corp.

Pearson Plc

Rocket Languages Ltd.

Sanako Oy

The Linguist Institute Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

