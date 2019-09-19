PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolution of technology has been accompanied by a myriad of changes across a host of industries, education included. The ways that students absorb information, as well as the strategies teachers use to dispense said information, have shifted with new technology in mind. Online marketing agency, fishbat, explains the role of interactive media in the education system.

Audio, video, games, and websites; these are just a few examples of interactive media that are routinely used. Whether for entertainment or informational uses, it's clear that interactive media plays an important role in everyday life. It can also be a useful tool for teaching, as it's become quite commonplace in the education system. By looking at a traditional classroom setting, it's easy to see how this type of media is incorporated and, more importantly, how much of a difference it makes.

Even before the internet was readily available, teaching was facilitated with computers. By using different types of software, teachers could help students understand a variety of subjects, including math and language arts. This provided students with an alternative way to learn outside of lecturing. Students interacted with on-screen prompts, which allowed them to tackle problems, discover solutions, and understand how to do better next time if they failed.

Since the advent of the internet, students have been inundated with a slew of online resources to make research easier. It also provided them with software that could help complete projects. For example, instead of simply presenting a speech in front of a classroom, a student can use video content to highlight key points. Video is inherently designed to maintain a viewer's attention, which is one of the reasons it has become invaluable to SEO companies in New York.

Interactive media has proven useful in terms of teaching students with different learning preferences, too. It's been said that students, for the most part, learn better by doing, not simply listening. No matter how much information a student absorbs, it won't be nearly as effective as allowing them to implement their newfound knowledge in real time. Tools such as tablets and mobile apps engage the senses, rendering the learning process more rewarding.

Outside of the classroom setting, augmented reality has become one of the best recruitment tools. For those that have been looking into colleges and universities to attend, one of the biggest challenges is knowing whether it would be worthwhile. Augmented reality is designed, in education, for the purpose of providing potential applicants with a first-person experience. This rendered the decision-making process easier. This is an experience that must be practiced firsthand, as its value to the education system can't be understated.

