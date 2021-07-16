Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia | Analyzing Growth in Specialized Consumer Services Industry | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report to Know More

The home care and design service segment will generate maximum revenue in the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia. Factors such as changes in consumer lifestyles and an increase in the disposable income of people in Malaysia will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia: Major Growth Drivers

The online on-demand home services market growth in Malaysia is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Advantages of online on-demand home services

Increasing Internet penetration

In addition, the report identifies the increasing influence of digital media as a major trend in the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia. The proliferation of smartphones and the increased number of online users are creating new marketing and communication channels for vendors. Online home service providers in the country are increasingly adopting digital media marketing strategies to improve their service visibility and promote sales. Marketing efforts such as push messages and e-mails that contain the details of new service launches and discounts are helping vendors to create awareness about their brand and their products with consumers. Besides, the rising popularity of social media in the country is creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia: Key Vendor Offerings

ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd: The company offers online on-demand home services such as basic home cleaning, studio cleaning, and office cleaning.

Breezy Clean Homes: The company offers online on-demand home services such as maid cleaning services.

Business Pixel Sdn Bhd: The company offers online on-demand home services such as basic needs home cleaning services.

Clinfess Enterprise: The company offers online on-demand home services such as basic home cleaning services.

EasyFix: The company offers the home services such as sewage and plumber, electrician, and carpenter services.

