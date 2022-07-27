Online On-demand Home Services Market Size in Malaysia to grow by USD 50.49 billion by 2025, Home Care & Design Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

By Service, the market is classified into home care and design, repair and maintenance, HWB, and others.

By Platform, the market is classified into mobile applications and online websites.

Revenue Generating Segment - The online on-demand home services market share growth in Malaysia by the home care and design segment will be significant for revenue generation. The segment is fragmented, with the presence of numerous small and large players operating in the market, offering a wide range of home care and design services. Changes in consumer lifestyles, as well as an increase in the disposable income of people in Malaysia, are fueling the demand for on-demand home cleaning and design services. The rise in the number of vendors offering home care and design services will contribute significantly to the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Malaysia.

Online On-demand Home Services Market In Malaysia - Company Profiles

The online on-demand home services market in Malaysia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The online on-demand home services market in Malaysia report provides complete insights on key vendors including ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd, Breezy Clean Homes, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Clinfess Enterprise, EasyFix, Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd, Kaodim, LocalService Malaysia, M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd, and Maideasy Sdn Bhd.

Few companies with key offerings -

ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd - The company offers online on-demand home services such as basic home cleaning, studio cleaning, and office cleaning.

Breezy Clean Homes - The company offers online on-demand home services such as maid cleaning services.

Business Pixel Sdn Bhd - The company offers online on-demand home services such as basic needs home cleaning services.

Clinfess Enterprise - The company offers online on-demand home services such as basic home cleaning services.

EasyFix - The company offers the home services such as sewage and plumber, electrician, and carpenter services.

Online On-demand Home Services Market In Malaysia - Market Dynamics

Drivers - Factors such as the advantages of online on-demand home services, and increasing internet penetration will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Challenges - The high competition among vendors will restrict the market growth.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Online On-demand Home Services Market In Malaysia report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Online On-demand Home Services Market In Malaysia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 55.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 50.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 42.93 Regional analysis Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADVANCE DREAMS VENTURE Sdn Bhd, Breezy Clean Homes, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Clinfess Enterprise, EasyFix, Grab Maid Tech Sdn Bhd, Kaodim, LocalService Malaysia, M4U SERVICES Sdn Bhd, and Maideasy Sdn Bhd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

