Online on-demand home services market size to grow by USD 7,259.2 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global online on-demand home services market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, the parent market. The specialized consumer services market covers the revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global online on-demand home services market size is estimated to increase by USD 7,259.2 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 60.78%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online On-demand Home Services Market 2023-2027

Vendor Offerings -

Airtasker Pty Ltd.: The company offers home services such as catering, face painting, home cleaning, and marketing and design as required.

Alfred Club Inc.: The company offers app-based personal assistance for house rent, fitness help, moving assistants, painting, and self-care.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers home services with prior booking for various services such as home decoration and cleaning.

American Home Shield Corp.: The company offers home services such as carpet cleaning, plumbing, and appliance repair.

Global online on-demand home services market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global online on-demand home services market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The global online on-demand home services market is fragmented, with the presence of several large, small, and medium-sized vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online on-demand home services in the market are Airtasker Pty Ltd., Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Home Shield Corp., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., Cedar + Slate home services, ChartLead.com Inc., Cleanly Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KGA, and others.

Most of the large and established players have vast service networks. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, brand identity, and advancements in service delivery. Key vendors have a vast regional presence and offer a wide range of services. The rivalry among vendors is high. Therefore, vendors opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities.

Global online on-demand home services market - Segmentation assessment

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online on-demand home services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online on-demand home services market.

APAC will account for 42% of the online on-demand home services market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC will be driven by factors such as the increasing number of startups. The governments of some of the countries in the region are taking various initiatives to promote on-demand home services owing to the high demand for on-demand home services.

Segment overview

Based on platform, the global online on-demand home services market is segmented into mobile and application.

Website.

The market share growth of the mobile application segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be driven by the increasing use of smartphones and rising Internet penetration. Many vendors offer online on-demand home services through mobile applications that can be downloaded by customers.

Global online on-demand home services market – Market dynamics

Impactful driver - The increasing Internet penetration is driving the online on-demand home services market growth. Consumers prefer online on-demand home services owing to the penetration of e-commerce and Internet-enabled devices. The rising Internet penetration enables consumers to access online apps, which is increasing the demand for online on-demand home services. Moreover, the demand for home services such as house cleaning, furniture assembly, plumbing, lawn mowing, and painting is likely to increase during the forecast period owing to the rising use of smartphones.

The increasing Internet penetration is driving the online on-demand home services market growth. Consumers prefer online on-demand home services owing to the penetration of e-commerce and Internet-enabled devices. The rising Internet penetration enables consumers to access online apps, which is increasing the demand for online on-demand home services. Moreover, the demand for home services such as house cleaning, furniture assembly, plumbing, lawn mowing, and painting is likely to increase during the forecast period owing to the rising use of smartphones. Key trend - The increasing influence of digital media is a key trend in the market. Digital media is a major channel for communication and marketing. Therefore, several service providers are adopting digital media marketing strategies to enhance their visibility and promote sales. Vendors are using social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for service promotions, campaigns, and consumer engagement. The rising popularity of social media in emerging markets is expected to boost the growth of the global online on-demand home services market during the forecast period.



The increasing influence of digital media is a key trend in the market. Digital media is a major channel for communication and marketing. Therefore, several service providers are adopting digital media marketing strategies to enhance their visibility and promote sales. Vendors are using social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for service promotions, campaigns, and consumer engagement. The rising popularity of social media in emerging markets is expected to boost the growth of the global online on-demand home services market during the forecast period. Major challenge - The high competition among vendors may challenge the online on-demand home services market. The competition among existing players in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, as many new startups are entering the market. This is leading to price wars among vendors. Moreover, there are numerous unorganized vendors in the market, which are unable to maintain service quality, transparency, and timely performance. The market also faces intense competition from small local brick-and-mortar stores. All these factors together are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trends, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about

What are the key data covered in this online on-demand home services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online on-demand home services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online on-demand home services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online on-demand home services across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand home services market vendors

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 60.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,259.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 52.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airtasker Pty Ltd., Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Home Shield Corp., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., Cedar plus Slate home services, ChartLead.com Inc., Cleanly Inc., Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA, HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch Group Inc., ServiceMaster Clean Ltd., ServiceWhale Inc., and Super Home Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

