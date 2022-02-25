Online On-demand Home Services Market to Grow by USD 4730.31 bn|Technavio

Feb 25, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market is likely to grow by USD 4730.31 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 70.15% during the forecast period.
Key players and Their Offerings
Alfred Club Inc. - The company partners with property owners and managers to offer residents an exceptional living experience by providing leading-edge technology with personalized hospitality services.
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers home services such as home theater setup, furniture assembly, outdoor equipment assembly, TV wall mounting, office chair assembly, rowing machine assembly, elliptical assembly, and others.
AskforTask Inc. - The company offers home services such as cleaning, handyman, plumbing, electrical, painting, interior painting, lawn mowing, and other general services.
Online On-demand Home Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
By service, the market has been segmented into home care and design; repair and maintenance; health, wellness, and beauty; and others. The home care and design segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in the number of vendors offering home care and design services, coupled with the increasing business expansions in the segment, will contribute significantly to the growth of the online on-demand home services market during the forecast period.
By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Drivers and Challenges
The increasing number of startups is expected to drive the growth of the online on-demand home services market during the forecast period. Business opportunities are expansive, and hence, there is considerable scope for the entry of startups. Several startups are introducing attractive offers and interactive platforms to attract consumers. Online on-demand home services include all digital marketplaces that offer convenient access to a wide range of home services. These services are gaining preference owing to their convenience and easy accessibility, flexibility for service providers in terms of working hours and working conditions, appointment scheduling, and ease of payment.
The high competition among vendors will challenge the online on-demand home services market. Regional and international compete based on parameters such as acquisitions, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns. The competition among the existing players in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the entry of new startups. The presence of numerous vendors is intensifying competition and is increasing the price war among vendors. Such price wars have the potential to reduce profit margins and can lead to smaller businesses exiting the market.
|
Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 70.15%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4730.31 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
37.00
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, India, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, MyClean Inc., ServiceWhale Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Specialized consumer services market
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Operations
2.3.3 Marketing and sales
2.3.4 Support activities
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Type
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Home care and design
- Repair and maintenance
- Health, wellness and beauty
- Others
The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The home care and design segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was others.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Service
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
"5.3 Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Home care and design - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
"5.4 Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Repair and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
"5.5 Health, wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Health, wellness and beauty - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Health, wellness and beauty - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
"5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025"
Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Service
Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Service
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 26: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
APAC ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Advantages of online on-demand home services
8.1.2 Increasing internet penetration
8.1.3 Increasing number of startups entering the market
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High competition among vendors
8.2.2 Reliability of vendors
8.2.3 Lack of a standard pricing model
Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns
8.3.2 Increasing influence of digital media
8.3.3 Increasing investments and M&A activities
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alfred Club Inc.
Exhibit 47: Alfred Club Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 48: Alfred Club Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 49: Alfred Club Inc. - Key offerings
10.4 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 52:Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 ANGI Homeservices Inc.
Exhibit 55: ANGI Homeservices Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 56: ANGI Homeservices Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 57: ANGI Homeservices Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 58: ANGI Homeservices Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: ANGI Homeservices Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 AskforTask Inc.
Exhibit 60: AskforTask Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 61: AskforTask Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 62: AskforTask Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 ByNext Inc.
Exhibit 63: ByNext Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 64: ByNext Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 65: ByNext Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
Exhibit 66: Helpling GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 67: Helpling GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Helpling GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
10.9 MyClean Inc.
Exhibit 69: MyClean Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 70: MyClean Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 71: MyClean Inc. - Key offerings
10.10 ServiceWhale Inc.
Exhibit 72: ServiceWhale Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 73: ServiceWhale Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 74: ServiceWhale Inc. - Key offerings
10.11 TaskRabbit Inc.
Exhibit 75: TaskRabbit Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 76: TaskRabbit Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 77: TaskRabbit Inc. - Key offerings
10.12 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.
Exhibit 78: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 79: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 80: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 81: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 85: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
