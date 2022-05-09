Online On-demand Services Market Size to Grow by USD 1.77 Trillion in Europe | Driven by Advantages of Online on-demand Services Platforms | Technavio

Download Sample Report for our detailed report analysis and competitive benchmarking insights for effective decision making

Online On-demand Services Market in Europe Service Outlook (Revenue, USD trillion, 2020-2025)

Home services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Finance and legal services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online On-demand Services Market in Europe Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD trillion, 2020-2025)

UK - size and forecast 2020-2025

Sweden - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 The Netherlands - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

61% of the market's growth will originate from Rest of Europe during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing awareness about the benefits of availing online on-demand services will facilitate the online on-demand services market growth in Rest of Europe over the forecast period.

Advantages of Online on-demand Services Platforms to Drive the Market

Online on-demand services encompass all digital marketplaces that offer convenient access to a wide range of services such as home services and transportation services. The demand for online on-demand services is increasing, owing to the convenience and accessibility they offer. Therefore, the online on-demand services market in Europe is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Some advantages associated with online on-demand services platforms are convenience, flexibility, appointment scheduling, and ease of payment. The advantages offered by online on-demand services are increasing their demand may drive the growth of the online on-demand services market in Europe during the forecast period.

Rising Number of Advertising and Marketing Campaigns to be Key Trend of the Market

Marketing and advertising campaigns are crucial for the growth of the vendors operating in the online on-demand services market in Europe. The vendors in the market focus on launching advertising campaigns through various platforms to generate customer awareness and retain a strong customer base. They started using various marketing strategies to gain the attention of customers. For instance, Amazon Home Services guarantees its quality of services under the Happiness Guarantee. According to the company, if it fails to provide high-quality services, it pays an amount of money as compensation. Hence, the focus of vendors on launching new advertising campaigns is expected to drive the growth of the online on-demand services market in Europe during the forecast period.

High Competition among Vendors to Challenge the Market Growth

The online on-demand services market in Europe is dynamic due to the presence of several regional and international players that compete based on parameters such as acquisitions, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns. The competition among the existing players in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, with the entry of new startups. The presence of numerous vendors is intensifying competition and increasing the price wars among vendors. Such price wars have the potential to erode profit margins and can lead to smaller businesses exiting the market. Issues associated with unorganized vendors, such as the incapability to maintain standard service quality and the inability to ensure transparency and on-time service, can adversely affect the overall business of such vendors. Moreover, the online on-demand services market in Europe witnesses tough competition from various small, local brick-and-mortar stores. All these factors are expected to hamper the growth of the online on-demand services market in Europe.

Some of the Major Online On-demand Services Companies in Europe:

A and K Ventures OU

A1 Quality Cleaning Services

Amazon.com Inc.

Cleaners of London

Klarx GmbH

Lawbit Ltd.

MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd.

Smartbeam SA

Swan

Via Transportation Inc.

Online On-demand Services Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 58.3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.77 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.89 Regional analysis UK, Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 61% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A and K Ventures OU, A1 Quality Cleaning Services, Amazon.com Inc., Cleaners of London, Klarx GmbH, Lawbit Ltd., MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd., Smartbeam SA, Swan, and Via Transportation Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Home services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Finance and legal services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sweden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A and K Ventures OU

A1 Quality Cleaning Services

Amazon.com Inc.

Cleaners of London

Klarx GmbH

Lawbit Ltd.

MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd.

Smartbeam SA

Swan

Via Transportation Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

