Online Ordering Platform 'Dylish' Partners with DoorDash® to Offer Lowest Cost Delivery and Take-Out Service - Now Available Nationwide for Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dylish (https://about.dylish.com/) happily announced a beneficial partnership with DoorDash® to expand Dylish's already popular delivery services. Dylish helps restaurants save money and promote their brand with a full online package that includes a customized webpage, marketing materials, social media presence, customizable iOS and Android apps, QR codes, tablet and printer, delivery, and everything a restaurant needs to move food from kitchens to satisfied customers. Partnered with DoorDash®, Dylish can now expand the radius of their delivery services to almost any location in the nation. Dylish is available as a series of affordable monthly subscriptions, starting at only $49.

"We are extremely happy to announce this partnership with DoorDash®," said Dylish. "Dylish has been in development for three years, launching in April 2020 amid the pandemic. So we already know exactly what restaurants have been going through, and we quickly reached out to them, helping our clients to cut way down on their delivery and takeout fees. Those savings get passed on to customers as well. As we begin to reach more merchants, we will continue to listen to their needs and requests. We're also looking into developing our own POS system down the line as we continue to grow with the businesses we serve."

Designed to be quick and simple to use, Dylish makes it easy for diners to order online the food they love. Diners simply go to the restaurant's website and find the Order Now or Delivery button. This opens the Dylish ordering page, which can then be saved as an app on the diner's mobile device for future convenience. Diners can scroll through categories to find their favorite menu options, and during checkout, simply fill out their info, leave a tip, and hit Send.

Delivery orders are sent directly to each restaurant, along with pickup instructions. Drivers are assigned and diners are sent the driver's temporary contact info in case they need to give specific delivery instructions. Dylish also provides order-receiving hardware to each restaurant client, allowing online orders to blend in seamlessly with each kitchen's day-to-day activities. Other Dylish features include:

Online Ordering: Efficient pickup and delivery system, now partnered with DoorDash ® for nationwide coverage; custom website for web ordering; branded iOS and Android app for mobile ordering; tablet and Bluetooth printer.

Efficient pickup and delivery system, now partnered with DoorDash for nationwide coverage; custom website for web ordering; branded iOS and Android app for mobile ordering; tablet and Bluetooth printer. Marketing: Facebook/Instagram ad campaigns; professionally designed and printed marketing materials; an active QR code linking to online menus.

Facebook/Instagram ad campaigns; professionally designed and printed marketing materials; an active QR code linking to online menus. Competitive Rates: As low as 10% flat rate with possibility of 0% when payments fees are charged to consumers through service fees; two-day funding; direct consumer contact; no contract, no obligations.

Dylish is an online ordering platform that provides all-inclusive service packages for restaurants and eateries. Dylish clients enjoy custom-branded websites, an iOS and Android app to receive orders, free social media ad placements, marketing materials, a tablet, Bluetooth printer, an active QR code, and delivery fleet services that includes DoorDash®. Dylish services are provided at competitive, low rates – bringing restaurants into the 21st century by connecting hungry diners with the orders they crave. Learn more at: www.Dylish.com.

DoorDash® is a tech company that connects people with the best in their cities. We do this by empowering local businesses and in turn, generate new ways for people to earn, work and live. We started facilitating door-to-door delivery, but we see this as just the beginning of connecting people with possibility – easier evenings, happier days, bigger savings accounts, wider nets and stronger communities. Learn more at: www.DoorDash.com.

