People without private insurance will be more affected by high prescription drug costs in America than those with private insurance (64%). Around 19 million Americans import medication to cut costs. That's about 8% of the total population. It is likely that many of those who order drugs online from Canada are part of this group. The additional savings makes is it is possible to afford the necessary medications.

The Canadian pharmaceutical industry is subject to more regulations than in America. There are caps on the price of drugs and the industry is not as profit-oriented. There are many other factors, but Americans with OR and without insurance may be interested in knowing if they can get cheaper drugs and if ordering from an online pharmacy is the best option. Remember that Medicare Part D covers fewer medications in the USA.

Americans without insurance should investigate the cost of ordering medication from Canada. People who have private insurance that lowers the cost of prescription drugs might want to do the same.

