Online Pharmacy Market Size Worth $42.7 Billion by 2028 - Million Insights

FELTON, Calif. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online pharmacy market size is expected to reach USD 42.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing number of smartphone users and rising internet penetration, mostly in developing regions, including Asia Pacific, South America, and Sub-Saharan Africa. In developed economies, the market is driven by the increasing self-medication by the consumers due to accessibility, time efficiency, and economic factors. Moreover, technological developments in the IoT and artificial intelligence are likely to drive the market owing to the sophisticated and convenient consumer experience.

Online Pharmacy Market Report Highlights

North America captured the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. The strong presence of key players, higher consumer awareness, and inclination towards the online sales of OTC medicines in the region are fueling the regional market growth.

captured the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. The strong presence of key players, higher consumer awareness, and inclination towards the online sales of OTC medicines in the region are fueling the regional market growth. The analgesics type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 25.0% in 2020 owing to the higher consumer preference for painkillers in the OTC medicines.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of smartphone users, rising penetration of the internet in the region, and growing service providers are contributing to the market growth.

Online Pharmacy Market Growth & Trends

The market growth is restrained by the lack of physical evaluation of the medicines and inadequate security of the personal, financial, and health data. Some online pharmacies fail to provide sufficient surety of the secure transaction, which discourages consumers to place the order. The Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in the lockdown and restrictions worldwide forced consumers to incline towards the digital and online route for their everyday needs. Many consumers in order to access medicines adopted online pharmacies during the pandemic as the government initiatives helped online pharmacies to flourish during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vitamins and minerals type segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028. Vitamins and minerals deficiency is responsible for various health issues including anemia and osteoporosis as proven by many studies. In addition, the rising consumption of fast food and junk food is leading to the increasing deficiency of vitamins and minerals. The growing trend of health consciousness and health tracking is encouraging consumers to opt for vitamin and mineral supplements. This shift in consumer behavior is likely to drive the segment over the forecast period.

Europe held the second-largest revenue share in 2020. The positive attitude of the consumers towards the purchase of the medicine over online websites and mobile pharmacy apps is contributing to the growth of the regional market. Additionally, the prominent presence of the online pharmacy companies in the region and highly digitized and techno-savvy consumers profile are fueling the regional market growth.

Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, "Online Pharmacy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Analgesics, Cough & Cold Remedies, Digestive & Intestinal Remedies, Vitamins & Minerals, Skin Treatment Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Million Insights.

Online Pharmacy Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global online pharmacy market on the basis of type and region:

Online Pharmacy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Analgesics



Cough and Cold Remedies



Digestives and Intestinal Remedies



Vitamins and Minerals



Skin Treatment Products

Online Pharmacy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Online Pharmacy Market

CVS Health Corporation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Pharmacy2U Ltd.

Walmart Inc.

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc.

PharmEasy

Netmeds Marketplace Ltd.

Browse more Research Reports published by Million Insights

eHealth Devices Market - The global eHealth devices market size is estimated to reach USD 28.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is significantly driven by the increasing demand for blood pressure meters and care phone/social alarms from the rising geriatric population around the world. Increasing sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity gives rise to the lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Thereafter, rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases are expected to propel market growth.

by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is significantly driven by the increasing demand for blood pressure meters and care phone/social alarms from the rising geriatric population around the world. Increasing sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity gives rise to the lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Thereafter, rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases are expected to propel market growth. Oncology Drugs Market - The global oncology drugs market size is expected to reach USD 436.76 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to witness growth due to the rising prevalence of cancer, availability of medical resources for detecting and treating cancer patients, increasing pollution levels, and changing lifestyles. Additionally, the rising per capita income and the increasing purchasing power are other significant factors driving the growth of the market.

by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to witness growth due to the rising prevalence of cancer, availability of medical resources for detecting and treating cancer patients, increasing pollution levels, and changing lifestyles. Additionally, the rising per capita income and the increasing purchasing power are other significant factors driving the growth of the market. Dermatological Drugs Market - The global dermatological drugs market size is expected to reach USD 34.92 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to grow due to key factors such as the availability of medical resources for detecting and treating skin diseases, nutritional deficiency due to unhealthy food habits, increasing awareness regarding lifestyle diseases, increasing pollution levels, and lack of immunity in the population. Additionally, the rising per capita income and the increasing purchasing power are the driving forces in this market.

Explore Snapshots by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.

Access More Snapshot Reports and Press Releases.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights