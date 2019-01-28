Online Physical Security Specialist Course

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Security Training LLC now offers an online course titled: "Physical Security Specialist". Enrollments are now being accepted and the tuition is less than $250 USD. Prospective students can visit www.InternationalSecurityTraining.org for more specific information. The course manuals are downloadable for permanent reference and the course is self-paced. This is a benefit for personnel serving overseas or working full-time.

Physical Security Specialists are a very "in-demand" group in the security, military & law enforcement arenas. With the ever-increasing tools & technology the industry has, a specialist in this field needs a system for "hardening the target". For people ready to learn more about this exciting arena, they've found the right place. Students willing to study the subject of physical security at a professional level will be light years ahead of their competition when interviewing for jobs or seeking a promotion.

This course covers Security Concepts, Physical Security Fundamentals, Physical Security Countermeasures, Signs & Emergency Telephones, Duress alarms, Key Controls Systems, Protective barriers & lighting, Intrusion Detection Systems, Access Control & Surveillance Systems, Active Shooter Incidents, and much more.

International Security Training, LLC has been in operation since 2003. It has slowly become one of the world's most respected sources of education in the protection community. They provide private educational services to three demographics. The first being individual students, the second being training companies & agencies, and thirdly – instructors & curriculum developers. They've trained executive protection agents, security directors, managers & supervisors, bail enforcement, law enforcement, military, private investigators and casino security personnel, just to name a few.

