Online Premium Cosmetics Market to Record 6% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | 43% of the growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample reporthouse

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Online Premium Cosmetics Market potential growth difference will be USD 15.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. The significant increase in the demand for premium cosmetics owing to the rise in disposable income will facilitate the online premium cosmetics market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for online premium cosmetics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key revenue-generating economies

Vendor Insights-

The online premium cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. For instance, CHANEL Ltd. offers premium cosmetic products under the brand name Peche Rosee.

Some of the major vendors covered in this report are:

Amorepacific Group Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

Antonio Piug SA

CHANEL Ltd.

Clarins Pte Ltd.

Dambiro de

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Hermes International SA

Kao Corp.

Kose Corp.

Lancome

Loccitane International SA

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Oriflame Holding AG

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Highlights

By Product

Skincare

The skincare segment held the largest online premium cosmetics market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in the older population and advances in the technology used in manufacturing skin care products.

The skincare segment held the largest online premium cosmetics market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in the older population and advances in the technology used in manufacturing skin care products. Makeup

Haircare

Others

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on other contributing segments.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Online Premium Cosmetics Market Driver:

Rise in Ageing Population:

The increasing aging population and the need to prevent the signs of aging among end-users are expected to increase the demand for anti-aging cosmetic products. These cosmetics are formulated using various substances, such as resveratrol and carotenes. Antioxidant properties of these cosmetics prevent the skin from premature aging and provide essential nutrients to the skin, in turn, driving the market growth

Online Premium Cosmetics Market Trend:

Growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals.:

Organic cosmetics are gaining traction among the users due to the growing awareness about the harmful effects of parabens and phthalates in chemical-based cosmetics. Organic products are made from natural extracts such as neem and aloe vera to protect the skin from premature aging. For instance, Forest Essentials offers Light Day Lotion, a lotion that contains Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha and Gokharu, which provide nourishment to the skin and prevent the formation of free radicals that damage it, eventually boosting the market growth.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Natural Cosmetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Herbal Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

CBD Infused Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Premium Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 15.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Avon Products Inc., Antonio Piug SA, CHANEL Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Dambiro de, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Hermes International SA, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., Lancome, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Johnson and Johnson Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key topics covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Makeup - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Makeup - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Haircare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Haircare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 97: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Clarins Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Clarins Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Clarins Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Lancome

Exhibit 103: Lancome - Overview



Exhibit 104: Lancome - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Lancome - Key offerings

10.6 LOreal SA

Exhibit 106: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 108: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 109: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 111: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 112: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 113: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 114: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

10.8 Oriflame Holding AG

Exhibit 116: Oriflame Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Oriflame Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Oriflame Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Oriflame Holding AG - Segment focus

10.9 Revlon Inc.

Exhibit 120: Revlon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Revlon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Revlon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Revlon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Revlon Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 129: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 134: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio