Online Rental Exchange Integrates Its Total Screening Solution With Multifamily Housing Technology Provider 365 Connect

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Information Services announced today the successful integration of its tenant-screening solution, the Online Rental Exchange, with 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. The integration provides property managers with a seamless solution to generate enhanced screening reports from 365 Connect's rental application interface.

365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry.

The 365 Connect digital application platform is designed to deliver a seamless onboarding process from selection to signature. The fully customizable solution streamlines the entire onboarding experience, while simultaneously reducing costs, increasing revenue, eliminating errors, and internal paperwork. The platform allows applicants to select floor plans and units, immediately removing them from available online inventory during the process. The solution also calculates income requirements, provides e-signature capabilities, offers cloud storage, and collects payments.

Mark Lozner, Strategic Alliance Director of Online Information Services stated, "365 Connect has a long-standing reputation as an innovator in the multifamily housing industry with a distinct focus on the end-user of their products. Our combined offering provides our mutual clients with a total package of best-of-breed technology, flexibility, and simplification."

The Online Rental Exchange integration will equip site staff with the ability to verify the applicant's identity and generate instant credit, background, and eviction reports all from within the 365 Connect Manager Dashboard. The integration provides accurate insights, allows multifamily communities to calculate risk, and enables property management professionals to lease with confidence in today's challenging market.

"Online Information Services is a pioneer in the risk-management industry," explained Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "The integration between Online Rental Exchange and 365 Connect eliminates redundant data entry, streamlines workflows, and ensures data integrity between multiple platforms. This integration delivers game-changing results for our customers to simplify their operations, reduce costs, and maximize efficiency."

ABOUT THE ONLINE RENTAL EXCHANGE: Established in 1956 as a local merchant credit bureau, Online Information Services is currently the nation's leading developer of risk-management and debt-recovery solutions for the Property Management, Utility, Healthcare, and Mortgage industries. Servicing property managers throughout the nation, the Online Rental Exchange is a rental-specific credit bureau with a single goal of providing the tools necessary to eliminate bad debt and protect our customers' residents. For more information, visit their website at OnlineRentalExchange.com , call (888) 306-9458, or email: [email protected]

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com

Related Images

365-connect.jpg

365 CONNECT

365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry.

SOURCE 365 Connect