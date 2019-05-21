Online Resume App Becomes MassChallenge Finalist

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intry is excited and honored to announce that out of 700 startups, ranging from clean energy to life sciences, social impact and, of course, technology, they're one of the 74 companies who have qualified to be a part of a four month accelerator program called MassChallenge.

The team at Intry has worked long and hard to make the process of unlocking a job applicant's "hidden variables" as seamless as possible. Intry knows that for every person struggling to find a job, they owe it to them to fix a broken hiring system. They pride themselves on going above and beyond; they aren't just another resume builder. They're set on bringing a never-before-seen suite of tools to boost your job search by 240%.

Intry uses a "secret sauce" software proven to make every job applicant's resume more visible to the recruiters and hiring managers behind candidate screening, and with their Job2Resume parser, allowing users to see how their resume stacks up against job postings found online. They're also here to address culture fit with an individualized personality & skills assessment -- because everyone deserves their dream job, not a #dailygrind they hate.

Like every company pursuing amazing goals, Intry has faced challenges to provide the best for their users. Under the guidance of MassChallenge, they intend to be able to disrupt the job search industry like never before, and bring their unique package of solutions closer to the job seekers who need it most.

