Online Retail Global Industry Almanac 2 2013-2022

Summary



Global Online Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.



Key Questions Answered

- What was the size of the global online retail sector by value in 2017?

- What will be the size of the global online retail sector in 2022?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global online retail sector?

- How has the sector performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global online retail sector?



Scope

- Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global online retail sector. Includes sector size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of sector growth trends and leading companies.

- The Online retail market includes all sales within each category listed below, provided they take place over the internet, where the payment does not occur in-store on a later occasion. Data is included irrespective of whether the vendor is a pure-play internet company or the online offering of a bricks and mortar retailer.

- Apparel retail includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear.

- Electrical & electronics retail includes communications equipment, computer hardware & software, consumer electronics, household appliances and photographic equipment.

- Food & grocery retail includes food, drinks, household products and tobacco.

- Footwear includes men's, women's and children's footwear.

- Home & garden products includes gardening & outdoor living, home improvement and homewares.

- Any other retail market segments include only the sub-markets named.

- The "Other" segment is a sum of the following markets; Jewelry, Watches & Accessories; Toys & Games; Games Software and Sports Equipment.

- All currency conversions are calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.

- The global online retail sector had total revenues of $929.6bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% between 2013 and 2017.

- The electrical & electronics retail segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $297.9bn, equivalent to 32% of the sector's overall value.

- M-commerce in Asia-Pacific has been growing at a stronger and faster pace than in developed countries. This is due to the fact that most consumers within the developing countries of Asia-Pacific skipped the use of personal computers, shifting directly to smartphones to access the internet.



