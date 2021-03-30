Online Retailer Zulily Rings In Baby Season: New Data Reveals Mom Shopping Habits, Offers Sweet Deals In Its Signature 'Welcome Baby' Shop

SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zulily, the online retailer that serves moms with great products at unbeatable deals, is welcoming spring and new babies by releasing a special curated collection of both newborn gear must-haves and classics. Zulily is building upon the success of its biannual signature Welcome Baby sales and will bring back The Late Night Shop for Mom featuring extra special deals from Baby Delight and Kickee Pants . Sleepless moms will be surprised during restless nights with free shipping on orders over $35, placed between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. Eastern starting on April 7 through April 12.

To learn more about what moms are shopping and hoping to discover late at night, Zulily polled moms across the country. The new research reveals a shift in shopping habits* of mothers across three distinct generational segments: TikTok Moms (ages 25-34), Facebook Moms (ages 35-44) and Mixtape Moms (age 45-54). What unites generations? Reports of waking up at least once in the night and a common love of great deals.



TikTok Moms (who are 25 to 34 years old) are the ultimate nighttime multitaskers.

Shopping for two : TikTok Moms are 25 percent more likely to shop for themselves at night than Mixtape Moms and reported the highest rate of shopping for their baby at night (32 percent).

: TikTok Moms are 25 percent more likely to shop for themselves at night than Mixtape Moms and reported the highest rate of shopping for their baby at night (32 percent). Multitasking mamas : Most TikTok Moms reported multitasking while pumping or feeding: 63 percent reported watching a movie/TV show, shopping online, searching for answers to their baby questions, sharing mom memes or even checking work email.

: Most TikTok Moms reported multitasking while pumping or feeding: 63 percent reported watching a movie/TV show, shopping online, searching for answers to their baby questions, sharing mom memes or even checking work email. Convenience over cost : Thirty-eight percent of TikTok Moms were more likely to invest in a big-ticket item such as deluxe strollers or a hands-free breast pump to lighten their parenting load.

: Thirty-eight percent of TikTok Moms were more likely to invest in a big-ticket item such as deluxe strollers or a hands-free breast pump to lighten their parenting load. Look ma, no hands: TikTok Moms were almost three times as likely to have chosen a hands-free breast pump if they could go back in time and re-shop for themselves and their baby.

Facebook Moms (who are 35 to 44 years old) reported being the most sleepless and would like a "self-care" do-over when it comes to their time as a new mom.

Gen Y(awn) : Although 7 in ten of all moms surveyed reported waking up at least once each night, Facebook Moms reported the highest rate of restlessness at 72 percent.

: Although 7 in ten of all moms surveyed reported waking up at least once each night, Facebook Moms reported the highest rate of restlessness at 72 percent. Self-care, please: One third of Facebook Moms wish they had purchased more self-care items and a better baby lounger when they were a new mom.

Mixtape moms (who are 45 to 54 years old) have the fewest worries and are sleeping better.

Seasoned players : Only half (52 percent) of the Mixtape Moms reported waking up due to worry, childcare or chores.

: Only half (52 percent) of the Mixtape Moms reported waking up due to worry, childcare or chores. Mixtape mothers know best: Mixtape Moms were the least likely to turn to search engines (5 percent) to get their baby questions answered in the middle of the night, half the amount of TikTok moms (10 percent).

United we Mom: all three social media mom cohorts were united by humor and a love of a good deal

LOL : Eighty-one percent of all Moms from 25 to 54 reported humor helps them navigate motherhood's challenges.

: Eighty-one percent of all Moms from 25 to 54 reported humor helps them navigate motherhood's challenges. Let's make a deal: As babies grow rapidly, it's no surprise that seven in ten of all Moms aged 25 to 54 noted it was important to get deals on all things baby.

The Late Night Shop for Mom

Zulily offers its maternity and baby-focused products throughout the year in its Welcome Baby Shop , but starting April 7 through April 12, limited extra-special sleepless deals will go live at 2 a.m. Eastern during two days of the Welcome Baby sales event, which happens bi-annually in April and September each year. In addition, free shipping will be included for orders over $35.

This year's deals include: Ruffle footies from Kickee Pants for as low as $17.99 and the Bedside sleeper & bassinet from Baby Delight for as low as $84.99.

"At Zulily, we have more than a decade of experience serving moms through ecommerce, and we've found that even small differences, like a few years in age, can greatly influence purchasing behavior," said Susan Van Arsdale, senior business development manager at Zulily. "We work with more than 15,000 brands to reach moms through a personalized shopping experience. And, we stay relevant by engaging her with content, helping her answer questions like, ' How do I get my baby to sleep through the night ?' We are here to help moms through an exciting time in their lives," Van Arsdale said.

To check out Zulily's offerings for maternity, newborn girls, newborn boys and baby gear and nursery, click here and to find out what kind of mom-generational shopper you are, or check out the Zulily blog, The Find.

Survey Methodology: Zulily issued two surveys of approximately 500 mothers in the U.S. issued via the Google Survey platform from Feb. 20, 2021 through March 16, 2021, analyzing responses from those aged 25 to 54.

About Zulily®

Online retailer Zulily helps moms around the world discover incredible deals and fresh style for themselves, their families and their homes. Zulily launches thousands of products at amazing values each day, curating personalized shopping experiences that include apparel and footwear for the whole family, toys, home décor, and so much more. Zulily's app uses compelling video and imagery to bring more than 15,000 big name brands and boutique finds to life on mobile.



Zulily is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with locations in Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and China. With expertise in technology, merchandising, creative production, logistics, marketing, customer service, and more, Zulily team members work together to deliver a fun and engaging shopping experience that sparks discovery, connection and entertainment. Zulily has passed millions in savings onto its customers since its first sale in 2010. For more information visit www.zulily.com.

Zulily, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc.

