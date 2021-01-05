Online Schools Center Announces 30 Fastest Online Bachelor Degree Programs in 2020-2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com has recently released their list of the 30 Fastest Online Bachelor Degree Programs in 2020-2021 . This ranking compiles the fastest and most accelerated undergraduate curricula throughout the entire country, and provides information about each school in an easy-to-read format.

You may view the list, along with a description of the benefits of each institution, by clicking the link below:

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/fastest-online-bachelor-degree-programs/

There are innumerable benefits to obtaining an accelerated bachelor's degree, particularly for adult learners with active professional and personal lives. A good education is guaranteed to take their careers to the next level, and these programs offer avenues to earn more respect, higher pay, and an excellent degree as quickly as possible! In today's modern technological age, there is no reason for students to suffer through four years or more of intense schooling, when the same prestigious degree can be earned from the comfort of their own home in a fraction of the time.

These thirty schools were handpicked by the researcher/writers at OnlineSchoolsCenter.com, who utilize incredibly strict criteria when selecting schools for their rankings and catalogs. These 30 colleges and universities were held to the same standards, and represent prestigious institutions of higher education from across the entire country. Readers can rest assured that each school in this catalog provides an outstanding fast-tracked educational experience and fabulous networking connections.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "Earning one of the fastest bachelors degrees from this list in no way reduces the quality of students' education. On the contrary, applicants must be prepared to be incredibly disciplined in order to graduate, but the curriculum aligns with all personal schedules and can be completed at any rate of learning."

Below we have listed the schools that have earned a position on the 30 Fastest Online Bachelor Degree Programs in 2020-2021 :

Central Michigan University - Mt. Pleasant, MI

- Wisconsin Lutheran College - Milwaukee, WI

- University of Memphis - Memphis, TN

- Columbia College - Columbia, MO

Champlain College - Burlington, VT

- Charter Oak State College - New Britain, CT

- University of Wisconsin - Madison , WI

, WI Walsh University - North Canton, OH

- Albertus Magnus College - New Haven, CT

- Immaculata University - Immaculata, PA

East Coast Polytechnic Institute - Virginia Beach, VA

Boston University - Boston, MA

- Western New England University - Springfield, MA

- Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, UT

- Lewis University - Romeoville, IL

- Arizona State University - Tempe , AZ

, AZ Becker College - Worcester, MA

Indiana Wesleyan University - Marion , Indiana

, Gwynedd Mercy University - Gwynedd Valley, PA

Concordia University - Chicago, OH

- California Baptist University - Riverside, CA

- Northeastern University - Boston, MA

- Florida State College of Jacksonville - Jacksonville, FL

of - Neumann University - Wilmington, DE

Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

- Regis University - Denver, CO

- Saint Louis University - St. Louis, MO

- Colorado State University -Global - Greenwood Village, CO

These 30 Fastest Online Bachelor Degree Programs in 2020-2021 were chosen for several factors that put them ahead of other accelerated online programs. The schools must have prestigious fast-track undergraduate degrees offered 100% online or in a hybrid format that can be completed in two years or less on a state-of-the-art learning platform, a high-quality curriculum with opportunities to connect with the real-world, and excellent retention and graduation rates. In developing this list OnlineSchoolsCenter.com chose not to list the schools in an ordered way, but instead highlighted thirty of the very best accelerated schools offering bachelor's programs.

