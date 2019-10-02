Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's in Supply Chain Management for 2019-2020
Oct 02, 2019, 08:49 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Supply Chain Management Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
It's never been simpler for customers to get their hands on the product they want. The intricacies of how it gets there, however, are extremely complicated. Supply chain innovations are blowing up the industry. Drones delivering packages, AI sorting warehouses, one-touch ordering from every device imaginable—in a lot of ways, supply chain managers are at the forefront of technological innovation.
Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.
OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Supply Chain Management Degrees:
American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia
Ashford University - San Diego, California
Athens State University - Athens, Alabama
Baker College - Flint, Michigan
Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide - Daytona Beach, Florida
Excelsior College - Albany, New York
Florida State College at Jacksonville - Jacksonville, Florida
Georgia Military College - Milledgeville, Georgia
Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, Arizona
Ohio Christian University - Circleville, Ohio
Park University - Parkville, Missouri
Rasmussen College-Florida - Ocala, Florida
Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida
University of Massachusetts-Amherst - Amherst, Massachusetts
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Supply Chain Management Degrees:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-supply-chain-management/
