﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Emergency Management Degrees for 2020

Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Emergency Management.

An emergency management degree is a great option for current public safety professionals, such as campus police, security guards, and EMTs, who want to apply for management positions. The online format allows busy professionals to keep working while earning their degree.

OSR used six data points to determine the best emergency management degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality emergency management degree online.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Emergency Management:

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska

Bethel University - McKenzie, Tennessee

Columbia College - Columbia, South Carolina

Crown College - Saint Bonifacius, Minnesota

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide - Daytona Beach, Florida

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, Arizona

Indiana Institute of Technology - Fort Wayne, Indiana

Kansas Wesleyan University - Salina, Kansas

Ohio Christian University - Circleville, Ohio

Pennsylvania College of Technology - Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Post University - Waterbury, Connecticut

SUNY College of Technology at Canton - Canton, New York

University of Alaska Fairbanks - Fairbanks, Alaska

Waldorf University - Forest City, Iowa

