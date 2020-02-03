Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Humanities Degrees for 2020
Feb 03, 2020, 08:36 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Humanities Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
"Humanities" encompasses dozens of degrees, but OSR's ranking focuses on the general degree. Many programs on the list allow for specializations or concentrations, but they are all interdisciplinary. Based on data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Department of Education's College Scorecard, these are the best humanities degrees for online students.
OSR used six data points to determine the best humanities degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality humanities degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Humanities Degrees:
Antioch University Online - Yellow Springs, Ohio
Assumption College - Worcester, Massachusetts
Brandman University - Irvine, California
Campbell University - Buies Creek, North Carolina
Crown College - Saint Bonifacius, Minnesota
Drexel University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Excelsior College - Albany, New York
Granite State College - Concord, New Hampshire
Holy Apostles College and Seminary - Cromwell, Connecticut
Indiana University-East - Richmond, Indiana
Missouri Baptist University - Saint Louis, Missouri
Missouri Southern State University - Joplin, Missouri
New England College - Henniker, New Hampshire
Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, Arizona
Prescott College - Prescott, Arizona
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin - Odessa, Texas
University of Maryland-University College - Adelphi, Maryland
Washington State University - Pullman, Washington
Western Illinois University - Macomb, Illinois
Wichita State University - Wichita, Kansas
