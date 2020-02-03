Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Humanities Degrees for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Humanities Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

"Humanities" encompasses dozens of degrees, but OSR's ranking focuses on the general degree. Many programs on the list allow for specializations or concentrations, but they are all interdisciplinary. Based on data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Department of Education's College Scorecard, these are the best humanities degrees for online students.

OSR used six data points to determine the best humanities degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality humanities degree online.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Humanities Degrees:

Antioch University Online - Yellow Springs, Ohio

Assumption College - Worcester, Massachusetts

Brandman University - Irvine, California

Campbell University - Buies Creek, North Carolina

Crown College - Saint Bonifacius, Minnesota

Drexel University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Excelsior College - Albany, New York

Granite State College - Concord, New Hampshire

Holy Apostles College and Seminary - Cromwell, Connecticut

Indiana University-East - Richmond, Indiana

Missouri Baptist University - Saint Louis, Missouri

Missouri Southern State University - Joplin, Missouri

New England College - Henniker, New Hampshire

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, Arizona

Prescott College - Prescott, Arizona

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin - Odessa, Texas

University of Maryland-University College - Adelphi, Maryland

Washington State University - Pullman, Washington

Western Illinois University - Macomb, Illinois

Wichita State University - Wichita, Kansas

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Humanities Degrees

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-humanities-degrees/

