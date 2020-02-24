Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Information Technology Degrees for 2020
Feb 24, 2020
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Information Technology. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
The world uses an incomprehensible amount of data. According to one estimate, in 2016 the world used one zettabyte of data. That's about a trillion gigabytes. It's tough to imagine, but most of that data doesn't just disappear. It has to be stored somewhere. With yearly data usage only going up, the world needs adept data curators to help us stay organized. The world needs information technologists.
OSR used six data points to determine the best information technology degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality information technology degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Information Technology Degrees:
American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia
Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska
Broward College - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Campbell University - Buies Creek, North Carolina
Capella University - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado
Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado
Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach, Alabama
Daytona State College - Daytona Beach, Florida
DePaul University - Chicago, Illinois
Florida International University - Miami, Florida
Franklin University - Columbus, Ohio
George Mason University - Fairfax, Virginia
Granite State College - Concord, New Hampshire
Indian River State College - Fort Pierce, Florida
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Kennesaw State University - Kennesaw, Georgia
King University - Bristol, Tennessee
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Monroe College - Bronx, New York
National American University-Rapid City - Rapid City, South Dakota
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network - Boston, Massachusetts
Park University - Parkville, Missouri
Peirce College - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Regis University - Denver, Colorado
Salem International University - Salem, West Virginia
Seminole State College of Florida - Sanford, Florida
Strayer University-Alabama - Birmingham, Alabama
Tarleton State University - Stephenville, Texas
Trident University International - Cypress, California
University of Management and Technology - Arlington, Virginia
University of Nebraska at Omaha - Omaha, Nebraska
University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee - Sarasota, Florida
Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, Utah
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Information Technology Degrees
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-information-technology-degrees/
Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information:
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
233523@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
